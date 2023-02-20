Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update - serious crash, Otapiri, Southland - Southern

Monday, 20 February 2023, 7:50 pm
New Zealand Police

Police can now confirm one person has died following a single-vehicle crash on Otapiri Gorge Road.

The crash was reported about 3pm.

The road remains closed with diversions in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



