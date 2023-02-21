Please Stay Off The Beaches

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence asks everyone to stay off beaches in Gisborne and up the Coast as piles of wood and large logs reach up to two metres high in some places.

“We cannot stress this enough, please stay off the city beaches, they are not safe.

“We are very concerned at reports people have been seen fossicking and even swimming while woody debris is still floating in the sea and coming ashore.

“This is dangerous, please stay off the beaches.”

Ms Thatcher Swann says the forestry industry will clear the woody debris between Waikanae Surf Club and Waikanae Cut and they aim to have this complete by the end of the week.

“Until then, the wood poses an extreme risk to the public and we will be increasing signage to warn everyone of the extreme danger of woody debris.”

© Scoop Media

