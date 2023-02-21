Auckland Harbour Bridge Walk It. Wheel It. Events Postponed

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has made the decision to postpone the planned Walk It. Wheel It. events, scheduled to take place across the Waitematā Harbour on Sunday 12, 19 and 26 March.

Deborah Hume, Waka Kotahi National Manager Multimodal Integration says the events have been postponed to allow all available contracting resources to be directed to the response and recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle.

“The top priority for Waka Kotahi currently is restoring access to isolated communities in the North Island as soon as possible to enable essential services and supplies to get through. We have crews working very hard to re-open roads across the state highway network.

“We also acknowledge that our partners Auckland Transport and Auckland Council are also still dealing with a number of road network disruptions across the Auckland region, and it wouldn’t be appropriate to proceed with this event in the city at this time.”

Waka Kotahi remains committed to enabling Aucklanders from across the whole of Tāmaki Makaurau to enjoy the opportunity to travel across the bridge on foot, bikes, scooters and other wheeled devices.

“The planning and organisation work we’ve already done means we’ll be ready to go when these events are re-scheduled, and we are working to secure another set of dates for next summer from November” says Deborah Hume.

