Hamilton Police Arrest Woman On Drug And Dishonesty Charges

Tuesday, 21 February 2023, 3:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A 35-year-old woman was arrested yesterday by the Waikato Tactical Crime Unit in relation to Operation Hermes.

The operation was a 12-month long investigation into the supply of methamphetamine, the importation and supply of Gamma Butyrolactone (GBL)/Gamma hydroxybutyrate (GHB) and dishonesty offences committed by the Hamilton-based offender.

The woman appeared in the Hamilton District Court today on 18 charges, including for the possession, supply and importation of drugs, theft of a motor vehicle, obtaining by deception and receiving stolen property.

Detective Senior Sergeant Terri Wilson says, “Police remain focused on any individuals who profit by supplying meth to the most vulnerable members of our community.

“The harmful consequences of drugs are wide-reaching and go far beyond the individual user, often translating into other areas of crime such as burglary, serious violence and intimidation.

“Police will continue to focus on disrupting illicit drug manufacturing and distribution in our communities.

“We cannot solve this problem alone, and members of the public play a critical role in helping us keep their communities safe.”

If you see anything suspicious, or suspect drug activity in your neighbourhood, please contact Police.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




