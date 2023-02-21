Drilling of additional boreholes at Pike River underway

Drilling is underway on a second series of boreholes at Pike River Mine.

Equipment for building platforms and drilling rigs was flown in earlier this month after the Police executive approved plans to drill an additional 10 boreholes.

Families of the 29 miners have been advised and will continue to be updated as work progresses.

Two holes are in the process of being drilled. The first, in the furthest reaches of the mine, has so far been drilled to 100 of 120 metres. The second hole near the main fan is currently at 45 of 75 metres.

Both boreholes are expected to be completed by the end of this week, with images to be taken over the weekend.

Detective Superintendent Peter Read says further drilling will help inform the ongoing criminal investigation into the first explosion at Pike River Mine on 19 November 2010.

“Police remain absolutely committed to finding out what led to the first explosion. Drilling further boreholes is an important part of that work.”

Weather-dependent, drilling is expected to be completed by the end of May.

The previous borehole drilling operation ran from June 2021 to March 2022.

