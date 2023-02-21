Cyclone Gabrielle – Police Highly Visible In Eastern District

Police in Eastern District remain highly visible in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, conducting more than 500 proactive community-based jobs in one day.

In the 24-hours to 8am today, Police conducted 523 reassurance activities - that’s officers out and about in the community conducting foot patrols, engaging with the public and providing advice and support.

Police understand the communities of Hawke’s Bay and Tairawhiti face significant challenges in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle and additional support is required.

That’s why we have 145 extra staff deployed to Eastern District from around the country. This includes specialist roles such as Search and Rescue as well as the Police Air Support Unit, known as Eagle.

Crime levels in the district are currently within the normal range.

In the 24 hours to midday today, 17 people have been charged with offences - three in Gisborne, and 14 in Hawke’s Bay.

Offences primarily include court or bail breaches (five), dishonesty/property crime (five), and family harm (three).

Sadly, there has been an increase in reports of family harm, however, the actual numbers are not extraordinarily high.

At this stage it is difficult to tell whether this is a short spike of reporting as communications come back online.

Police are prioritising understanding actual demand to ensure we can support families in need.

Anyone who witnesses unlawful activity is urged to report it direct to Police.

As of 2pm today, 1131 people remain uncontactable. Around 100 staff continue to investigate and reconcile these reports as a matter of urgency.

We again urge anyone who has now been in touch with someone previously reported uncontactable to update their status through our 105 online form.

