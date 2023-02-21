Regional Disaster Relief Fund Now Open For Donations

Hawke’s Bay Mayors and Chair have activated the
regional Disaster Relief Trust, making it easy for people
from anywhere in New Zealand to donate to the region’s
Cyclone Gabrielle recovery effort. Donations can be made
online at https://www.hbrc.govt.nz/relief-fund-donations
. Text donations can also be made by texting DONATE to
5569.
The scale of the devastation and destruction
across Te Matau a Māui Hawke’s Bay is considerable. Lives
have been lost and livelihoods have been literally swept
away. Whole communities have been destroyed and many people
have been left with nothing but the clothes they were
wearing when they were rescued from rooftops as the
floodwaters struck.
New Zealanders are incredibly
generous, and we know they will want to do what they can to
help. The Trust is the easiest and most effective way for
people to lend a hand. It means people can donate to one
single, centralised fund and know their financial support
will be spent on the most urgent needs and directed where it
is needed
most.
