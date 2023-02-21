Regional Disaster Relief Fund Now Open For Donations

Hawke’s Bay Mayors and Chair have activated the regional Disaster Relief Trust, making it easy for people from anywhere in New Zealand to donate to the region’s Cyclone Gabrielle recovery effort. Donations can be made online at https://www.hbrc.govt.nz/relief-fund-donations . Text donations can also be made by texting DONATE to 5569.

The scale of the devastation and destruction across Te Matau a Māui Hawke’s Bay is considerable. Lives have been lost and livelihoods have been literally swept away. Whole communities have been destroyed and many people have been left with nothing but the clothes they were wearing when they were rescued from rooftops as the floodwaters struck.

New Zealanders are incredibly generous, and we know they will want to do what they can to help. The Trust is the easiest and most effective way for people to lend a hand. It means people can donate to one single, centralised fund and know their financial support will be spent on the most urgent needs and directed where it is needed most.

