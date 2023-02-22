Tree Removal Requests Open For Public Feedback

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has received tree removal requests for four locations across the Queenstown Lakes District with all requests now open for community feedback.

QLDC General Manager Community Services Kenneth Bailey acknowledged the community’s strong interest in the visual and environmental benefits of trees especially at a local level.

“Sharing removal requests in advance gives everyone the opportunity to find out more about the reasons behind them and any plans for revegetation. I encourage people to take a look at the information on our Let’s Talk website and then share their thoughts,” he said.

Arrowtown Golf Club has submitted a request to remove approximately 168 trees from land it leases from QLDC: 75% larch and 25% Douglas fir. It would involve the removal of large larch trees along Centennial Avenue to and from Arrowtown. The club propose replanting these with another avenue of trees, with two trees for every one removed (in line with the QLDC Tree Policy 2022 adopted by Council last August).

The request has been made in conjunction with Whakatipu Wilding Conifer Control Group (WCG) and aligns with the Arrowtown Wilding Strategy in working towards the goal of removing the local seed source of such trees.

The second request is by WCG for the removal of all large wilding trees from reserve land between One Mile and Sunshine Bay along the Glenorchy-Queenstown Road. This would help reduce seed sources and promote natural regeneration.

Mr Bailey said this ongoing project was a collaboration between Department of Conservation (DOC), Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) and QLDC.

“Work along the Glenorchy-Queenstown Road supports the New Zealand Wilding Conifer Management Strategy. DOC and LINZ are supportive of the operation to go ahead on land they manage and we are now seeking feedback on QLDC-managed land. Council is proposing to support native replanting where suitable,” he said.

The Wakatipu Croquet Club has submitted a request to remove eight mature established Eucalyptus fastigata trees growing on QLDC reserve land at Jardine Park, Kelvin Peninsula. This is to reduce damage and regular maintenance to the croquet club green as a result of debris dropping onto the green and tree roots growing into the green. The club plans to replant two natives for every tree removed.

The Wanaka Golf Club (WGC) proposes to construct two reservoirs for the purpose of water storage for irrigation. The reservoirs will be located on the Back 9 hole of the Wanaka Golf Course to the northeast of the intersection of Ballantyne Road and Golf Course Road. The request pertains to 70 trees (many of which are wilding species) to assist with the creation of the reservoirs on land classified as recreation reserve that the WGC leases with QLDC.

Anyone wanting more information about the requests and how to provide feedback should visit https://letstalk.qldc.govt.nz/tree-removal-requests-february-march-2023

Feedback closes at 5.00pm on Monday 13 March. All feedback for tree removal requests in the Whakatipu Basin will be included in a report that will be considered along with the requests themselves by the QLDC Community and Services Committee on 6 April. Feedback on the Wanaka Golf Club request will be included in a report to be considered by the Wānaka Upper Clutha Community Board on 30 March, who now have the delegation to approve or decline tree removal requests under the QLDC Tree Policy 2022.

© Scoop Media

