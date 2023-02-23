Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Dealing With Waste From Cyclone Gabrielle

Thursday, 23 February 2023, 2:26 pm
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council

The Council has identified a number of waste types and these will need to be dealt with in different ways.

The aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle has resulted in large volumes of waste. In most instances residential waste will be dealt with by your local council, and you should check their websites for advice and guidance. If you have waste on a lifestyle block, farm or orchard, the Hawke's Bay Regional Council (HBRC) will be able to help you remove the larger volumes.

The Councill has identified a number of waste types and these will need to be dealt with in different ways. Please try to keep these waste types separate so that we can minimize the amounts of mixed-waste that end up in our already overloaded waste sites.

The types of waste covered in this advisory are:

  • Animal (livestock) carcass retrieval and disposal
  • Silt
  • Wood debris
  • Posts and wire

Advice on disposing of the following wastes will be provided later:

  • Hazardous materials/ contaminated silt,and
  • Chemical waste


1) Livestock carcass removal

If already on a farm, farmers may be able to bury their own dead stock as per normal conditions. Large scale events should be reported to HBRC so that in these instances the dead stock can be removed from the property, particularly if located over an unconfined aquifer or within a source protection zone.

If disposing of stock on a property, please consider the following before burying:

  • Proximity to waterways, noting burials should be at least 50 m from a waterway or critical source area
  • The usual pest/ vermin control

If deceased stock are not on a farm, or there are too many on the property for the landowner to deal with, please phone HBRC on 06 835 9200 or 0800 108 838. HBRC will coordinate collection and appropriate disposal.


2) Silt removal

Many areas have been inundated with silt from the flood waters and there are concerns regarding the level of contamination of the silt.

Residential silt removal will be co-ordinated through your local council. Please check their website for guidance and details.

If you have waste on a lifestyle block, farm or orchard, the Regional Council will be able to help you remove larger volumes. These landowners are asked to remove the silt from around vines or trees and move it to a location on their own property with suitable access for trucks.

The landowners can then contact the regional council on 06 835 9200 or 0800 108 838 who will coordinate with a contractor for the removal of the silt.

The silt will be rapid-tested when collected to measure any levels of contamination and to ensure contaminated and non-contaminated silt is kept separate. Silt that is not contaminated or has a low level of contamination will be repurposed..


3) Wood waste

Wood waste has washed up on beaches, river sides, roadsides, public areas and private properties after the cyclone. The Regional Council will remove debris and chip it from public places, starting with the immediate area around the Heretaunga Plains and then progressing further afield from there.

The Council strongly recommends against burning this waste as it will be contaminated and burning the waste risks spreading any contamination.

If you have wood waste on a lifestyle block, farm or orchard, the Regional Council will be able to help you remove larger volumes. Landowners are asked to move the wood waste to a location on their property with suitable access for trucks.

The landowners can then contact the regional council on 06 835 9200 or 0800 108 838 who will coordinate with a contractor for the removal of the wood waste.


4) Posts and Wire

The cyclone has caused many vineyard, and orchard posts and wire to be ripped out of the ground, and these are now scattered across properties, neighboring land and roadsides.

PLEASE NOTE
Tanilized posts and wire that make up this waste cannot be disposed of through burning. Burning of this waste will release toxic chemicals into the wider environment.

Where landowners have large quantities of posts & wires from fences, viticulture and horticulture operations, these can be collected by HBRC and held in a secure site for further work. HBRC will arrange collection and suitable remedial work to separate wire, for wire recycling and returning of usable posts to farmers. Landowners can contact the regional council on 06 835 9200 or 0800 108 838 to coordinate the removal of posts & wire fences.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Hawkes Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On How The US Supreme Court Could Ruin The Internet


For obvious reasons, we’ve all been a bit cyclone-fixated this past week, while the rest of the world has kept ticking over regardless. For example: There have been more protests by indigenous rural communities in Peru against a coup that’s been led by the wealthy urban elites; the West has pushed Iran even further into the arms of China; and Russia is unfurling a sneaky strategy that’s intended to create a whole new sphere of Kremlin influence in Africa. And despite Starlink being our connectivity saviour during the cyclone aftermath, this doesn’t mean that Elon Musk is any less of a monster... More>>


 
 


Government: Budget 2023 Date Confirmed
New Budget 2023 will be delivered on Thursday 18 May, Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “This year’s budget will be delivered in the shadow of Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>


District Councils: Three Waters Judgement Accepts Confiscation Of Assets With No Compensation
The decision of the High Court issued today confirms the Government’s Three Waters plan is expropriating councils’ Three Water assets and that the decision to pay compensation rests with Parliament... More>>


Government: Further Cyclone Emergency Support

The Government is providing a further interim emergency relief package for regions hit by Cyclone Gabrielle and the January floods.
“I saw first-hand the devastation in the Hawke’s Bay... More>>


Government: Lead Ministers For Local Cyclone Gabrielle Response
The Government has moved quickly to put in place a Cabinet Committee and regional Ministerial leads to help coordinate the Central Government response and recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Taxpayers' Union: NEW POLL: Labour Bounce But Centre-Right Remains Ahead – Just

In the first monthly Taxpayers' Union – Curia poll since Chris Hipkins took office, the two largest parties are tied on 34.4% with Labour up 2.7 points on last month while National is down 2.8 points... More>>

PPTA: Secondary Teachers Set Date For First National Strike

Secondary teachers have decided that if there is still no satisfactory progress with their collective agreement negotiations over the next five weeks, they will hold a national one-day strike on Thursday 16 March... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 