Heavy Rain Warning For Hawke's Bay

Thursday, 23 February 2023, 2:56 pm
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council

MetService has now issued a heavy rain warning for Hawke’s Bay from 10am Thursday to 10am Saturday. Regional Council is closely monitoring the situation, alongside Civil Defence and MetService.

Regional Council Group Manager Asset Management Chris Dolley says this will be really unsettling news for our already vulnerable community.

“Council has a dedicated team monitoring the weather, talking with weather experts, looking at modelling and assessing river levels and risks to low lying, vulnerable areas.”

“The team are working at pace to repair breached stop banks and while the current weather will slow us down, there has been good progress made to ‘bund’ gaps (provide a temporary barrier) and based on the current rainfall prediction, should protect us.”

River levels in some areas are likely to rise, but current data shows the water will stay within the main channels. This status is highly changeable, we will update as more information comes to light.

“While we’re not expecting the rainfall to cause the same level of flooding as Cyclone Gabrielle, we do encourage residents to take steps to minimise the risks to their property and ensure they have an evacuation plan in place if required.”

More detailed information and specific advice for people will be coming later today and tomorrow morning.

For now, review your own circumstances, make a plan for your whanau, your livestock and property and remember you do not need to wait for an official warning to evacuate if you feel unsafe.

Check out advice on what to have in your grab bags.

Stay up to date with the latest weather information from MetService, Civil Defence and Hawke’s Bay Regional Council. 
 

River level summaries:

Esk (including Te Ngarue), Mangaone, Tutaekuri: Up to 200 mm rainfall over 48 hours. This is expected to cause the rivers to rise, but to staywithin their main channels. Caution around silt deposits and ponded areas.

Ngaruroro: 75-100 mm rain over 48 hours. Slightly more in the ranges. Minor water level rises to come on late Friday, Saturday morning. River levels to rise, but stay within main channels.

CHB - Upper Tukituki, Waipawa: Rain in upper ranges.Will bring some minor flow down the Waipawa. Not enough to cause concern for flow into residential areas, however, this is of concern for the temporary works at the Waipawa/Papanui break out.This will be monitored, and preparation be made for additional work.

Heretaunga Plains: Rainfall 75-100 mm over 48 hours, unlikely to cause any significant issues.Some minor ponding possible.

Wairoa: No significant concern for river levels. Rainfall on Thursday/Friday, clearing late Saturday. Next week looks clear.

Heavy Rain Warning - Orange

Period:48hrs from 10am Thu, 23 Feb - 10am Sat, 25 Feb

Area:Hawke's Bay

Forecast:Expect 150 to 200mm of rain about the ranges and also away from the ranges north of Hastings (this includes the Esk Valley area and the Wairoa District), and 75 to 100mm elsewhere. The heaviest falls are likely from 3pm Friday, with peak rates of 20 to 30mm/h possible.

Impact:Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

Issued:9:52am Thu 23 Feb

Next update:9:00pm Thu 23 Feb

