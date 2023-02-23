Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waitematā Police seeking Mitchell Turner

Thursday, 23 February 2023, 3:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are appealing to the public for assistance in locating Mitchell Turner, who is wanted to arrest.

The 35-year-old is sought in relation to kidnapping and wounding with intent following an incident on Bentley Ave, Glenfield on 2 February 2023.

Two people - a 27-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man - are already before the North Shore District Court.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Poland, Waitematā East CIB, says Police have now obtained a warrant for Turner's arrest.

"Police believe Turner is in the Auckland region. We are asking anyone with information around his whereabouts to contact us.

"Turner should not be approached and if you sight him, please call Police on 111."

Detective Senior Sergeant Poland is reminding anyone found to be assisting Turner in evading Police that they themselves could face prosecution.

Anyone with further information that can assist enquiries are asked to contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using 'Update My Report'.

Please reference file number 230202/6069. People can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

