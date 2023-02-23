Uncontactable People Reports Following Cyclone Gabrielle
Police have today narrowed the number of uncontactable
people in the wake of
Cyclone Gabrielle to 56.
More
than 100 Police staff have been working on matching and
verifying people
reported as uncontactable, with those reported safe or found.
All 56 people that remain
uncontactable as of 2pm today are from the
Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti areas.
Local staff are prioritising
uncontactable persons enquiries with over 70
officers out in force for the past week visiting homes, alternative
accommodation, evacuation centres and other locations.
Police have received very few new
reports of uncontactable people, with a
total 6960 reports logged as at 2pm today.
While the total number
of those still to be contacted has reduced
significantly, we know there are families out there deeply concerned for the
welfare of their loved ones.
The remaining
number of people includes those who, for a variety of
reasons,
do not engage with authorities. Regardless, Police staff are exploring all
avenues to try and locate them.
We again urge anyone who has been in touch with
someone previously reported
uncontactable to let us know, whether that’s via our online form, at a
Police station or by reaching out to an officer in the community.
We
believe many of these people simply have not realised they
have been
reported missing.
A significant number of
additional Police staff remain in Eastern
District,
supported by the Eagle helicopter.
The number of confirmed deceased remains at 11.