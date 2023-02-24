Update – Fatal Crash, State Highway 47, Tongariro National Park

Two people have died following a crash on State Highway 47 in the Tongariro

National Park this afternoon.

Emergency services were notified of the two-vehicle crash at about 4pm.

Sadly, two people died at the scene.

State Highway 47 has now re-opened.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.

