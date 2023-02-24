Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Horowhenua Sends Generators And Aroha To Cyclone-damaged Omahu Community

Friday, 24 February 2023, 6:03 am
Press Release: genLend

Generators and fuel from the Horowhenua provided a big boost to recovery efforts at the Omahu community in Hawke’s Bay on Thursday.

Seven generators, 240lts of fuel, 20 petrol cans, and $200 in petrol vouchers were delivered to the Marae by Levin businessman Rowan Clarke, in partnership with local initiative genLend.

Mr Clarke said news reports of the cyclone damage in Hawke’s Bay spurred him into action.

“I was involved in the 2004 floods. I knew it was worse that it looked,“ he said.

The outdoor machinery store owner started receiving generator orders from Hawke’s Bay last week as local stores sold out, even driving to Auckland himself to meet the urgent demand.

Having exhausted supplies, he decided to start a campaign to get locals to lend a generator instead.

“In rural areas most people have generators sitting in the shed doing nothing,” he said. “And farmers know what it is to be without power at times, and also to be last to get the power on with urban centres getting priority.”

Realising petrol cans were also in short supply, Mr Clarke ordered 20 from a contact in Auckland. To target the farming community, he took his campaign out to rural schools, delivering a petrol can to each one and asking the kids to decorate the cans with messages of hope for Hawke’s Bay from the children of the Horowhenua.

“I knew getting the kids involved would also help spread the word to rural communities where people would understand the need and want to help,” he said.

Mr Clarke said around 70% of the machines had stale fuel or needed some work, so he enlisted his mechanics to make sure they were all in working order before making the trip.

A local radio station and a community Facebook group threw their support behind the initiative too. With their help spreading the word, Mr Clarke headed out to petrol stations and raised $1500 for the containers and filled every one of them with fuel in just 2 hours.

“Everyone want’s to help, right around the country,” he said. “Everyone’s behind you guys.”

Having amassed a trailer-load of gear, Mr Clarke wasn’t entirely sure who to deliver it to. His mother-in-law, an anglican minister, put him on to the team at genLend after reading about the Hawke’s Bay initiative online and realising it was a perfect match.

genLend was developed at Saint Andrews Church in Hastings 10 days ago to bring generators, pumps and small diggers from around the country into Hawkes Bay as part of the disaster response.

Saint Andrew’s minister, the Rev. Jill McDonald, says genLend is just a simple idea. “Many people have gear in their sheds that they’re not using, and here there is such a great need. So it’s matching those who want to give, with people who need their help.”

Rev Jill said the Omahu community had reached out to her when they heard a caravan had been donated. Delighted to have found a good home for the caravan, she asked what other help they might need.

"I mentioned we had generators coming from Levin and he said 'we'll take those too'."

Zhane Tāhau Whelan, priest at Te Pihopatanga o Aotearoa, was grateful for the support. He said there were 60 homes damaged in their community and, despite the challenges, the Marae continued to operate as a hub for up to 150 families affected.

Chad Puna is in charge of relief operations at the Marae. He said the generators would be deployed to help the displaced whanau in the community.

“Most of our whanau are still without power, we don’t have water running for toilets or pumps for septic tanks, so we are still needing a lot of support and these generators will be able to help in many ways,” he said.

As he makes his way home to Levin this evening, Mr Clarke is already planning his return with more generators and a bobcat.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from genLend on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Mauling Of Maureen Pugh


National MP Maureen Pugh’s claim that the jury is still out on human-induced climate change – and her rapid conversion to the opposite POV – has been a sight to behold. As Guyon Espiner said on RNZ, Pugh’s retraction looked like a hostage video. Hmm. All very well to hammer a clueless electorate MP like Pugh for being tone deaf to the politics of the situation. Yet as with the cost of living crisis, National and its leader are prone to pose as the champions of Doing Something, while actually opposing every single response to the crisis in question. Climate change is no exception... More>>


 
 


Government: Inquiry To Investigate Forestry Slash And Land Use After Cyclone

A Ministerial inquiry will be held into land use causing woody debris, including forestry slash, and sediment-related damage in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne and Wairoa. The two month inquiry will help address the impacts of weather events... More>>


Government: Budget 2023 Date Confirmed
New Budget 2023 will be delivered on Thursday 18 May, Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “This year’s budget will be delivered in the shadow of Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>


District Councils: Three Waters Judgement Accepts Confiscation Of Assets With No Compensation
The decision of the High Court issued today confirms the Government’s Three Waters plan is expropriating councils’ Three Water assets and that the decision to pay compensation rests with Parliament... More>>


Government: Cost Of Living Transport Support Package Now Extended

The Road User Charges (Temporary RUC Reduction Scheme) Amendment Bill has passed all stages in Parliament today, delivering extra cost of living support to families and businesses says Transport Minister Michael Wood... More>>


Government: Lead Ministers For Local Cyclone Gabrielle Response
The Government has moved quickly to put in place a Cabinet Committee and regional Ministerial leads to help coordinate the Central Government response and recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Taxpayers' Union: NEW POLL: Labour Bounce But Centre-Right Remains Ahead – Just

In the first monthly Taxpayers' Union – Curia poll since Chris Hipkins took office, the two largest parties are tied on 34.4% with Labour up 2.7 points on last month while National is down 2.8 points... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 