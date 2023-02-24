Update, Henderson Incident

Police remain at a Newington Road, Henderson address as part of an ongoing pre-planned search warrant this morning.

The address concerned has been contained and residents in the immediate vicinity are being evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Cordons around the wider area remain in place, and residents within this area are advised to remain inside.

Holy Cross Catholic School is within the cordoned area and has been advised to remain closed at this stage.

Members of the public are advised to stay away from cordons while the matter is brought to a conclusion.

Police appreciate the ongoing cooperation of motorists and residents this morning and would like to reassure the public that we’re working to resolve the incident as quickly as possible.

Further updates will be provided as they are available.

© Scoop Media

