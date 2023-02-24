Police Seek Witnesses To Serious Assault In Queenstown

Queenstown Police are seeking the public’s assistance in its investigation into a serious assault early this morning.

The incident occurred on Shotover Street at around 4.22am, with two people being hospitalised as a result.

Detective Constable Tim Risstrom, of Queenstown CIB, says an altercation has broken out between different parties.

One man suffered serious injuries, with a second man suffering moderate injuries.

“Our investigation is still in the early stages in establishing exactly what has occurred this morning resulting in these two men suffering their injures,” Detective Risstrom says.

“Police believe there were a number of other people nearby when the altercation began and we need to hear from them.”

People can contact Police via our 105 phone service quoting the reference number P053756343.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

