Regional Council Working Hard To Restore Public Transport

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is working hard with its contractor and operator of GoBay and MyWay to get services re-established in Napier and Hastings.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Group Manager of Policy & Regulation Katrina Brunton says in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle understanding which parts of the network can still operate and on what schedule has been a top priority.

After assessing the roads in the two cities there is optimism that the service can be restored.

“We believe we can stand up service in Napier and Hastings next week, but the real challenge is how to connect Napier and Hastings,” Ms Brunton says.

“Scheduling a regular bus between the cities is going to be tough with currently only one reliable road connection which is heavily congested.”

The total mobility scheme is operating as normal, where people with limited mobility have access to a subsidised taxi service.

Ms Brunton asked for customers’ patience as they work to resolve the issues to get public transport up and running again.

