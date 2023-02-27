Man Critically Injured In Whangārei Assault

Whangārei Police are appealing for information after a 36-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in an assault this morning.

The incident involved a group of males and occurred on Water Street, about 2.45am. The victim suffered a serious head injury and was flown to Auckland Hospital for treatment. He underwent surgery this morning and is in a critical but stable condition.

A number of people are believed to have been in the area at the time, and anyone who witnessed or filmed the altercation is asked to call Police on 105 or fill out a report online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using 'Update Report'.

Please reference 230226/5741.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

