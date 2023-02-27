Come Out And Take Some Pride In Your City
The Wellington Pride Festival hits the capital this week with a fortnight of events, activities, and entertainment – and everyone’s invited.
The festival kicks-off its heels with a Hīkoi through town on Saturday 4 March, followed by a gala event that night.
During the festival you can get your skates on for a roller disco, dive into a pool party, come Out in the Square, and have a ball at a youth ball.
Mayor Tory Whanau says Pride is all about celebrating diversity, inclusion and compassion – and lots of fun!
“While this is an important time for the rainbow community, it’s also important for everyone from every lifestyle and background to participate as we encourage tolerance and understanding, and address the unfortunately real issues of discrimination still present in some areas of our society.”
Key events:
Pride Hīkoi
Date: 4 March
Time: 11am - 2.30pm
Wellington Pride Festival welcomes you to take part in the Pride Hīkoi and show your support of the LGBTQIA+ community here in Te Whanganui-a-tara.
Tē Karanga – Pride Opening Gala
Date: 4 March
Time: 7pm – 9pm
Venue: Opera House
Wellington Pride Festival presents Tē Karanga — The Voice of Calling, the opening gala of the 2023 festival.
Rainbow Youth Night (Johnsonville)
Date: 4 March
Time: 5pm-8pm
Venue: Johnsonville Library at Waitohi Hub, 34 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville
Cost: Free
Join us at the library for an only-slightly-more-than-usual rainbow-themed Youth Night! We’ll be open after-hours for rainbow and takatāpui youth (and friends!) to socialise, have fun, and chat to a librarian about your favourite queer literature.
Pride Roller Disco
Date: 10 March
Time: 6.30pm - 9.30pm
Venue: Kilbirnie Rec Centre, 101 Kilbirnie Crescent
Cost: $20-25
Get down to Kilbirnie Roller Rink for a night of DJs, lights, costumes and skates!
https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2023/pride-roller-disco/wellington
Pride Youth Ball: Iconique - Past, Present and Future
Date: 11 March
Time: 6pm - 10pm
Venue: Shed 6
Wellington Pride Festival presents the 2023 Youth Ball - a safe event celebrating diversity in queer identities, put on by our 2023 Board members and amazing volunteers.
Zoo Pride
Date: 11 March & 12 March
Time: 9.30am - 5pm
Venue: Wellington Zoo, 200 Daniell St, Newtown
Cost: Adults $27, children $12, concessions $20. Under 3s free. Various family pass deals available.
Wellington Zoo are thrilled to be hosting our very first Zoo Pride event during the 2023 Wellington Pride Festival.
https://wellingtonzoo.com/visit/buy-tickets/
Rainbow Youth Night (Karori)
Date: 11 March
Time: 5pm - 8pm
Venue: Karori Library, 247 Karori Road
Cost: Free
Join us at the library for an only-slightly-more-than-usual rainbow-themed Youth Night! We’ll be open after-hours for rainbow and takatāpui youth (and friends!) to socialise, have fun, and chat to a librarian about your favourite queer literature. As usual, there will be pizza, gaming, movies, crafts, and quiet spaces to chill out.
Good Queer Goods market
Date: 12 March
Time: 9am – 1pm
Venue: Te Pokapū Hapori 105 Manners St
Market for Takatāpui, Intersex and Rainbow to sell their goods. Come to the market, support local community and find goods to cherish.
Out in the City
Date: 18 March
Time: 10am - 4pm
Venue: Michael Fowler Centre, 111 Wakefield Street
Cost: Free
Come along to Wellington's beloved annual queer fair, Out in the City, for a jam-packed day of queer celebration with heaps of amazing interactive stalls, delicious food and drink, and drag performances you won't want to miss.
Out in the Pool Party
Date: 17 March
Time: 6pm - 9pm
Venue: Thorndon Pool, 26 Murphy Street, Thorndon
To celebrate Wellington Pride Festival, we’re bringing our Out in the Pool Party back to Thorndon Pool! For this special pride festival Out in the Pool party, we will have a best dressed competition, an inflatable race, spot prizes and much more.
Pōneke Poets: Open Mic
Date: 18 March
Time: 1pm - 2pm
Venue: Harbourview Lounge, Michael Fowler Centre
Poets of all backgrounds and experience levels are invited to contribute to the vibrant and dynamic queer poetry scene, in ‘Pōneke poets: open mic’. Wellington City Libraries encourages all LGBTQIA+ poets and allies to join in sharing oral histories, personal stories and creative voices in an open-mic poetry hour, hosted by local poet and comedian Alayne Dick.
For more information and to book tickets visit: https://www.wellingtonpridefestival.com/