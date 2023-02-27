Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Independent Committee To Distribute Cyclone Relief Fund

Monday, 27 February 2023, 12:41 pm
Press Release: Evergreen Foundation

An independent committee has been established to distribute the funds raised through the Evergreen Foundation, to support the Hawke’s Bay and Tairawhiti agricultural and horticultural sectors in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

The committee will be made up David Todd (Chair), Karen Morrish, Lochie McGillivray and Bruce Beaton. They have been charged with ensuring the funds are distributed in a consistent manner to where there is the greatest need.

Evergreen Foundation trustee and TUMU Group managing director, John O’Sullivan, said the committee had a wealth of sector experience.

David Todd spent more than two decades in rural banking and is a Hawke’s Bay facilitator of the Rural Support Trust. Rissington resident Karen Morrish spent 18 years in senior roles with Scales Corporation, the owner of Mr Apple. She is also a Director on the Global Gap Board and Environment Centre Hawke’s Bay. Lochie MacGillivray is a former farmer and director of AgFirst and works with a range of farming and agribusiness clients. Bruce Beaton is the former general manager of Pipfruit New Zealand and T and G Global and has a strong understanding of growing and supply chains.

Mr O’Sullivan said the cyclone relief fund had attracted over $500,000 worth of pledges and donations so far, which included $100,000 seed funding from the TUMU Group.

Other donations include $50,000 in cash and $100,000 in timber for community related projects from Red Stag Timber, $50,000 from PermaPine, $30,000 from Jarden and $15,000 from ECKO Fastening Systems.

Auckland-based PitchBlackPartners had instigated a raffle to raise funds for both the foundation and the Gisborne-based Matai Trust and that had raised $465,000 as of this morning. Fifty percent of the amount raised will be distributed by the Evergreen Foundation.

Over the past week, the fund had provided 13 flights via fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters to drop fuel, food, and pet supplies to some of the most isolated rural communities, including to Patoka, Rissington, Dartmoor, Hawkston, Whanawhana, Wairoa, Tutira and Tiniroto.

Mr O’Sullivan said the fact the donations were rolling in from around the country was incredibly heartening.

“100 percent of those funds will go directly back into supporting our primary producers, and we wanted to ensure that the key decisions were made by people who had an intimate knowledge of the sectors, and had a deep sense of community,” he said.

“I am incredibly grateful to our team who been working some long hours to reach our isolated rural communities. We will continue to work with our community partners and do whatever we can to support the backbone of the Hawke’s Bay economy,” he said.

Anyone wanting to donate to the relief fund through the group’s charitable trust, Evergreen Foundation, can do so here: https://bit.ly/evergreenrelieffund

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Evergreen Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On National’s “Do Nothing” Alternative To Three Waters


There are sound economic reasons (and equally good reasons to do with social equality) why the Three Waters scheme would centralise water management into four separate bodies - rather than leave the whole issue sitting in the laps of the 78 local, regional and unitary councils dotted around the country.
The centralisation envisaged under Three Waters would (a) deliver economies of scale, and make for example the bulk purchasing of essential pipes and equipment cheaper and also (b) would make water treatment and delivery more socially equitable, since poorer councils with fewer wealthy ratepayers living in their catchment areas would not continue to be left behind, unable to afford to replace their decaying infrastructure... More>>


 
 


Government: New Sanctions Also Mark One Year Since Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine
One year since Russia launched its illegal war against Ukraine, Aotearoa New Zealand’s resolve to stand against Putin’s war is undiminished says Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>



Government: Inquiry To Investigate Forestry Slash And Land Use After Cyclone

A Ministerial inquiry will be held into land use causing woody debris, including forestry slash, and sediment-related damage in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne and Wairoa. The two month inquiry will help address the impacts of weather events... More>>


Government: Budget 2023 Date Confirmed
New Budget 2023 will be delivered on Thursday 18 May, Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “This year’s budget will be delivered in the shadow of Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>



BusinessNZ: Recovery Visa A Good First Step
BusinessNZ says the Recovery Visa announced by Government today is a positive first step, but further work on immigration policies is needed to ensure international skills are able to support recovery efforts... More>>



Government: Cost Of Living Transport Support Package Now Extended

The Road User Charges (Temporary RUC Reduction Scheme) Amendment Bill has passed all stages in Parliament today, delivering extra cost of living support to families and businesses says Transport Minister Michael Wood... More>>


Government: Lead Ministers For Local Cyclone Gabrielle Response
The Government has moved quickly to put in place a Cabinet Committee and regional Ministerial leads to help coordinate the Central Government response and recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 