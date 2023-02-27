Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

No Feasible Legal Mechanism To Compel Industry Relocation

Monday, 27 February 2023, 1:27 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Tauranga City Council has received legal advice indicating that there is currently no feasible pathway for the council to compel a relocation of industries in the vicinity of Whareroa Marae, in the Mount Maunganui industrial area.

Reporting to the Monday, 27 February Tauranga City Council meeting, General Manager: Strategy Growth and Governance, Christine Jones, noted the advice that many industrial activities in the area will have existing use rights under the existing Resource Management Act and that the situation is not likely to change under the current draft of the Natural and Built Environment Bill.

“Rezoning under the City Plan could potentially constrain future activities, but not those protected by existing use rights, and no feasible mechanism has been identified for Tauranga City Council to compel existing industry to relocate away from Whareroa Marae,” Christine said.

Work to investigate the potential for instigating a managed retreat of heavy industry from Totara Street, south of Hewletts Road, was commissioned by Tauranga City Council (TCC) and Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council (BOPRC) in 2020. That followed a presentation by representatives of Whareroa Marae hau kainga to the Tauranga Moana Advisory Group and a subsequent recommendation by that group. Concerns had also been expressed by Mount Maunganui residents over a number of years about the effects of industry emissions on the wider area.

Commission Chair, Anne Tolley, said that while the report on existing use rights does not identify a feasible way for TCC to advance industry relocation, it is nevertheless an important step in the work being undertaken with Whareroa Marae hau kainga and BOPRC to explore future options.

“Mount Maunganui was declared a polluted airshed in late-2019. BOPRC has been working with industry and the measures that have been implemented by businesses have resulted in improvements. The intent of this ongoing work is to achieve air quality standards which would allow the airshed to be classified as non-polluted over the next decade,” Anne said. “BOPRC will report back on this legal opinion to the next Tauranga Moana Advisory Group meeting and set out a path forward.”

A health impact study commissioned by Toi Te Ora is also expected to be reported at a future meeting of the Advisory Group.

“The Commission is keen to ensure that the current Mount Spatial Plan and Mount Industrial Planning projects explore mechanisms that will better manage future industrial land use. That work will focus on what can be done to achieve the aspirations of Whareroa marae hau kainga, mana whenua and the wider community, and whether a move away from emitting industries in this area can be achieved over time,” Anne concluded.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Tauranga City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On National’s “Do Nothing” Alternative To Three Waters


There are sound economic reasons (and equally good reasons to do with social equality) why the Three Waters scheme would centralise water management into four separate bodies - rather than leave the whole issue sitting in the laps of the 78 local, regional and unitary councils dotted around the country.
The centralisation envisaged under Three Waters would (a) deliver economies of scale, and make for example the bulk purchasing of essential pipes and equipment cheaper and also (b) would make water treatment and delivery more socially equitable, since poorer councils with fewer wealthy ratepayers living in their catchment areas would not continue to be left behind, unable to afford to replace their decaying infrastructure... More>>


 
 


Government: New Sanctions Also Mark One Year Since Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine
One year since Russia launched its illegal war against Ukraine, Aotearoa New Zealand’s resolve to stand against Putin’s war is undiminished says Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>



Government: Inquiry To Investigate Forestry Slash And Land Use After Cyclone

A Ministerial inquiry will be held into land use causing woody debris, including forestry slash, and sediment-related damage in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne and Wairoa. The two month inquiry will help address the impacts of weather events... More>>


Government: Budget 2023 Date Confirmed
New Budget 2023 will be delivered on Thursday 18 May, Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “This year’s budget will be delivered in the shadow of Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>



BusinessNZ: Recovery Visa A Good First Step
BusinessNZ says the Recovery Visa announced by Government today is a positive first step, but further work on immigration policies is needed to ensure international skills are able to support recovery efforts... More>>



Government: Cost Of Living Transport Support Package Now Extended

The Road User Charges (Temporary RUC Reduction Scheme) Amendment Bill has passed all stages in Parliament today, delivering extra cost of living support to families and businesses says Transport Minister Michael Wood... More>>


Government: Lead Ministers For Local Cyclone Gabrielle Response
The Government has moved quickly to put in place a Cabinet Committee and regional Ministerial leads to help coordinate the Central Government response and recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 