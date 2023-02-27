Special Lotto Draw For Cyclone Gabrielle Relief

Lotto NZ Chief Executive Chris Lyman says his organisation is “very proud” to be holding a special draw to support the people and communities impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle.

The special draw, which was called by the Minister of Internal Affairs, will be held on Saturday 18 March 2023.

Lyman says for the Saturday 18 March draw Lotto NZ would double its usual community contribution so that half of all tickets sales – or 50 cents in every dollar spent by players on Lotto, Powerball or Strike – will go to support those impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle.

“Like all New Zealanders, our hearts go out to the communities that have suffered the devastating impact of Cyclone Gabrielle – and we want to do all we can to help.

“Raising money for the community is Lotto NZ’s fundamental purpose, and so we welcome the opportunity to support recovery efforts by raising funds through this special draw.

“We know our customers are equally keen to pull together for their fellow Kiwis, and this draw gives them an opportunity to do that,” Lyman says.

Similar special draws were held following the Christchurch Earthquake in 2011 and the Kaikoura/Hurunui earthquake in 2016.

Lyman hopes New Zealanders will get behind the special draw, but also reminded Lotto players that, just as it only takes one ticket to win­, it only takes one ticket to help.

“As always, we encourage New Zealanders to enjoy playing our games and to get behind a very important cause, but to spend only what they can afford,” says Lyman.

© Scoop Media

