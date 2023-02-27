Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Message from the Mayor – one step back, two steps forward

Monday, 27 February 2023, 7:15 pm
Press Release: Kaipara District Council

I am not sure anyone would have believed me had I said we would have to contend with another extreme weather event during the on-going aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle.

After spending Friday with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins meeting with affected residents on the west coast of our district and discussing Cyclone Gabrielle and its effects on Kaipara, I arrived on the east coast to witness a torrential outpouring from the skies. As if our district didn’t already have enough to contend with, the weather in and around the Mangawhai area brought high intensity rainfall from thunderstorm activity and caused flooding, slips and damage to our roading network. At one point, Mangawhai became an island, cut off from all sides.

Between 12 noon and 10 pm on Friday 24 February 2023 the Northland Regional Council Hakaru rain gauge at Tara recorded 373 mm of rain, with 240 mm recorded in the 3-hour period from 5 pm. For the period 12 noon to 10 pm Friday 24 February Brynderwyns had 40 mm of rain, highlighting just how localised the rainfall was.

Many people, most of whom were drivers travelling through Mangawhai on their way north or south and locals caught out from their homes, initially sheltered at the Mangawhai Council office and up at the Golf Club with staff and community volunteers. Community-led places of shelter also opened at Mangawhai Library Hall and St John’s Hall in Kaiwaka. Staff quickly prepared overnight accommodation at the Campbell Park Christian Camp and the Moir Point Christian camp, and a call-out for urgent bedding was met with overwhelming amounts of linens and pillows – thank you to everyone. Thank you also to the many locals who provided strangers with a place to sleep, while they waited for floodwaters to recede and continue on their journey in the safety of the daylight hours.

All eyes, both inside and outside of our district, are on our roads. With SH1 through the Brynderwyns out of action for the foreseeable, Kaiwaka-Mangawhai Road and Cove Road are two key focuses. Getting them back up and running and reopening the connections between Northland and Auckland and across our district is a priority. Our roading crews have been hard at it and have made monumental progress since Friday evening (and before, as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle), but the scale of the damage and the ongoing wet weather conditions are making things difficult. Please be patient, they are not easy fixes. The situation is changing regularly, so stay up-to-date through Council channels and via Civil Defence Northland.

Remember, if you have been affected by the recent weather events, there is support available. I announced the Kaipara District Mayoral Relief Fund on Friday and I am pleased to say anyone who was severely affected by Friday evening’s event can also apply. Details on the criteria and application process will come later this week. See our KDC website for all the support currently available.

Let’s support each other to get through this. We’re all in this together, Kaipara.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Kaipara District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On National’s “Do Nothing” Alternative To Three Waters


There are sound economic reasons (and equally good reasons to do with social equality) why the Three Waters scheme would centralise water management into four separate bodies - rather than leave the whole issue sitting in the laps of the 78 local, regional and unitary councils dotted around the country.
The centralisation envisaged under Three Waters would (a) deliver economies of scale, and make for example the bulk purchasing of essential pipes and equipment cheaper and also (b) would make water treatment and delivery more socially equitable, since poorer councils with fewer wealthy ratepayers living in their catchment areas would not continue to be left behind, unable to afford to replace their decaying infrastructure... More>>


 
 



National: Will Scrap Three Waters And Deliver Local Water Well
A National Government will scrap Labour’s undemocratic and unworkable Three Waters model and replace it with a sustainable system that ensures drinking water, stormwater and wastewater remain in local control, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>


Government: New Sanctions Also Mark One Year Since Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine
One year since Russia launched its illegal war against Ukraine, Aotearoa New Zealand’s resolve to stand against Putin’s war is undiminished says Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>



Government: Inquiry To Investigate Forestry Slash And Land Use After Cyclone

A Ministerial inquiry will be held into land use causing woody debris, including forestry slash, and sediment-related damage in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne and Wairoa. The two month inquiry will help address the impacts of weather events... More>>

Visionwest: Food And Financial Hardship In Aotearoa New Zealand – PART TWO
In December 2022, Visionwest Waka Whakakitenga – a West Auckland-based community trust working in regions throughout the country to provide wraparound support services to people with a variety of needs – released The One Hundred Whānau Food and Financial Hardship Report... More>>

BusinessNZ: Recovery Visa A Good First Step
BusinessNZ says the Recovery Visa announced by Government today is a positive first step, but further work on immigration policies is needed to ensure international skills are able to support recovery efforts... More>>



Government: Cost Of Living Transport Support Package Now Extended

The Road User Charges (Temporary RUC Reduction Scheme) Amendment Bill has passed all stages in Parliament today, delivering extra cost of living support to families and businesses says Transport Minister Michael Wood... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 