Cyclone Gabrielle Emergency Relief Fund Now Accepting Applications

Residents and ratepayers of the Hawke’s Bay region who have been affected by Cyclone Gabrielle can now apply for assistance from the Hawke’s Bay Disaster Relief Fund.

The fund, organised by the Hawke’s Bay mayors and chair, offers one-off hardship grants to alleviate hardship due to such things as flooding, prolonged power outages and landslips. For the rural community, applications can be extended to provide some assistance for emergency fencing requirements for livestock and disposal of dead stock.

Hawke’s Bay Disaster Relief Fund chair Hinewai Ormsby, who is also the chair of the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, says the fund will help the Hawke’s Bay community get essential and immediate access to funds to assist with recovering from the impacts of the cyclone.

“We are committed to supporting the community, and those who have lost so much, to help get them back on their feet. This will help individuals, families, community organisations and marae.”

“Thank you so much to those individuals and organisations who have donated to the fund so far.”

“Together as a community, we are going to recover from this unprecedented event, it’s going to be a long road, but we’ll do it,” she says.

You may be eligible for assistance from this fund if:

You are experiencing hardship (financial or emotional) as a result of the Cyclone Gabrielle at the time of your application. You are/were a resident (owner/occupier or occupier) or ratepayer in one of the worst hit areas of Hawke’s Bay at the time of the event. As long as you are not eligible for funding assistance from any other source for the same item/s or purpose. For family or personal crisis support which is not covered by insurance, or by another agency or fund (such as MSD).

There is an online application form hbrc.info/HBDisasterFund for funding.

© Scoop Media

