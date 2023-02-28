Police Find Beds For Stranded Tourists - Marae Answers Call

A late-night fire at a Kirikiriroa (Hamilton) hostel left 47 tourists stranded on a street overnight on Monday, leaving Police to try and find beds for them for the night.

Police staff made several attempts at finding accommodation, with no luck.

Senior Sergeant Chris McRae says staff were running out of options.

“We had 46-48 tourists standing on the footpath with nowhere to go at midnight while the fire was being put out and they could not return. It looks like it will be shut for some time now due to damage.”

Senior Sergeant McRae called Kirikiriroa Maori Wardens head, Gloria Dornan, who contacted Hui Te Rangiora Marae.

Dennis Rangi, caretaker at the Marae, was roused from sleep just after midnight.

He promptly opened the Marae meeting house to provide a safe, comfortable space for the tourists to sleep.

Meanwhile, Police staff transported the tourists to the Marae which was set up with mattresses, bedding and a hot cup of tea.

Senior Sergeant Chris McRae says Police are proud of helping with this response, working with our partners and achieving our purpose to ensure everybody can be safe and feel safe.

“Without Dennis and Gloria, we would still be looking for a place for the tourists to sleep.”

Police staff stopped off at the Marae in the morning to ensure all was well with a koha to thank Dennis for his help and the Marae's generosity.

Police and FENZ have determined the fire was not suspicious.

