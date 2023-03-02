Public Help Resolve Assault Case

Whangārei Police would like to thank the public for information they provided which helped resolve a recent assault.

Police executed a search warrant yesterday and located a male who was spoken to in relation to the incident, which occurred last Sunday.

As a result he has been referred to Youth Aid Services.

The victim remains in hospital, in a serious but stable condition. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.

