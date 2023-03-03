Protest Against The Practice Of Life Chaining Of Dogs In NZ

This Saturday 4 March, animal rights advocates and concerned citizens will gather at Aotea Square in Auckland to protest against the practice of Life Chaining of Dogs in NZ. It is estimated that there are over 260,000 Life Chained Dogs in NZ.

These dogs are kept chained in backyards their whole lives and include every breed of dog from big dogs to tiny lap dogs. Some are behind garages, under hedges, on rubbish heaps, scraps of wood, concrete or on dirt, locked under houses never to see daylight, walk on grass or experience human company ever again. They are silent, they never bark and without seeing them you would never know they are there. Some are used as breeding machines. Due to a combination of things such as long-term dehydration, malnutrition, pest infestation, blood poisoning, multiple pregnancies, lack of exercise and no medical attention or care, the average chained dog’s lifespan is approx. 18 months. Life Chained Dogs are a threat to the safety of not only the confined dog but other animals and humans. We believe Life Chaining violates dogs’ natures and is physically and psychologically damaging to dogs, and can cause them to become neurotic, anxious, and aggressive.

The protest will call for a ban on the practice of Life Chaining in New Zealand, which is currently legal, however this breaches the NZ Animal Welfare Act 1999. There has never been any enforcement followup from this Act to protect these dogs. The organisers argue that current regulations are inadequate and fail to protect the welfare of dogs.

Life chaining is a clear form of animal cruelty and has no place in our society. We urge the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) to provide categorically clear strong regulatory tools for enforcement in this area to be followed through with, so that people who do this can understand this is no longer accepted in NZ.

The organisers of the protest are calling on all animal lovers and concerned citizens to join them at Aotea Square from 1-3pm on Saturday 4 March to show Life Chaining is no longer tolerable and we want strong regulatory changes once and for all to educate the NZ public who do this. The Wellington Protest will be held on Wednesday 8 March outside Parliament from 1-2pm.

Chained Dog Awareness NZ

https://chaineddog.co.nz/gallery/

chaineddog@gmail.com

