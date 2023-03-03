Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Protest Against The Practice Of Life Chaining Of Dogs In NZ

Friday, 3 March 2023, 5:47 am
Press Release: Chained Dog Awareness

This Saturday 4 March, animal rights advocates and concerned citizens will gather at Aotea Square in Auckland to protest against the practice of Life Chaining of Dogs in NZ. It is estimated that there are over 260,000 Life Chained Dogs in NZ.

These dogs are kept chained in backyards their whole lives and include every breed of dog from big dogs to tiny lap dogs. Some are behind garages, under hedges, on rubbish heaps, scraps of wood, concrete or on dirt, locked under houses never to see daylight, walk on grass or experience human company ever again. They are silent, they never bark and without seeing them you would never know they are there. Some are used as breeding machines. Due to a combination of things such as long-term dehydration, malnutrition, pest infestation, blood poisoning, multiple pregnancies, lack of exercise and no medical attention or care, the average chained dog’s lifespan is approx. 18 months. Life Chained Dogs are a threat to the safety of not only the confined dog but other animals and humans. We believe Life Chaining violates dogs’ natures and is physically and psychologically damaging to dogs, and can cause them to become neurotic, anxious, and aggressive.

The protest will call for a ban on the practice of Life Chaining in New Zealand, which is currently legal, however this breaches the NZ Animal Welfare Act 1999. There has never been any enforcement followup from this Act to protect these dogs. The organisers argue that current regulations are inadequate and fail to protect the welfare of dogs.

Life chaining is a clear form of animal cruelty and has no place in our society. We urge the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) to provide categorically clear strong regulatory tools for enforcement in this area to be followed through with, so that people who do this can understand this is no longer accepted in NZ.

The organisers of the protest are calling on all animal lovers and concerned citizens to join them at Aotea Square from 1-3pm on Saturday 4 March to show Life Chaining is no longer tolerable and we want strong regulatory changes once and for all to educate the NZ public who do this. The Wellington Protest will be held on Wednesday 8 March outside Parliament from 1-2pm.

Chained Dog Awareness NZ

https://chaineddog.co.nz/gallery/

chaineddog@gmail.com

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Chained Dog Awareness on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Sacking Of Rob Campbell


Unfortunately, truth was not a defence available to Rob Campbell. He will now be replaced as chair of Te Whatu Ora, the organisation set up to run the public health system after the scrapping of the 19 district health boards. The claims that the government has over-reacted to a private social media post are already being made. Public health veterans like Ian Powell, former head of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists has argued that the sacking was not only unjustified, but unfortunate... More>>


 
 

Government: Statement From Environment Minister On EPA Board Chair
Environment Minister David Parker has today removed Rob Campbell from his role as chair and board member of the Environmental Protection Authority... More>>


National: Kiwis Drowning In Debt
Labour’s mismanagement of the economy is leaving more Kiwis drowning in debt, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Government: Immigration Pathway For Ukrainians Extended

One year since Russia launched its illegal war against Ukraine, the Government is expanding the 2022 Special Ukraine Visa to further support those impacted by the war Immigration Minister Michael Wood has announced... More>>


IPCA: Parliament Protest Review Update
The Independent Police Conduct Authority’s inquiry into the Police operations during the protest at, and occupation of Parliament grounds in February - March 2022 is drawing to a close... More>>


Government: 2023 Census Collection Extended For Areas Impacted By Cyclone Gabrielle
The 2023 Census will be extended for areas impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle while the rest of the country should complete the census by 7 March as planned, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Government: States Of National Emergency Extended

The Minister for Emergency Management, Kieran McAnulty has extended the states of national emergency for a further seven days to 7 March for all but one affected region, in response to the widespread impacts caused by Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 