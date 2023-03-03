Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Whānau-focused Social Housing Officially Opened In Brooklyn

Friday, 3 March 2023, 12:39 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Expanding and multi-generational whānau, as well as families who require accessibility features, will benefit from nine new Wellington City Council-built homes in Brooklyn.

Araheke housing complex, Harrison St

Araheke housing complex, on Harrison St, was officially opened at a dawn blessing and naming ceremony this morning. It was attended by Mayor Tory Whanau, Mana Whenua, as well as community and Council representatives.

The $5.5 million social housing complex has nine fully insulated, family townhouses – eight have four bedrooms, and one has three bedrooms.

Mayor Whānau says everyone has a right to a warm, dry, safe place to call home.

“I’m stoked that Araheke is adding to the number of quality, affordable, family-sized homes available for our Wellington social housing tenants.

“Wellington is on the cusp of transformational change and it’s important that we create a city that caters to everyone’s needs. Araheke is a part of that.”

Architects Isthmus designed the houses with community and people of all ages and stages of life in mind and Holmes Construction have completed the construction to a high standard.

Councillor Teri O’Neill, Chair of the City Council’s Kōrau Mātinitini Social, Cultural, and Economic Committee, says: "The new development is a great example of medium density done well, and comes with childhood and primary education, recreational opportunities, shopping, and public transportation offered nearby.”

Scott McKerrow, Principal Isthmus Architect, says: “The outdoor living spaces and central shared entry space provide the opportunity for tenants to connect with the street and with each other.”

Three of the houses are Lifemark rated, meaning they include design features that meet the needs of people of different ages and abilities, and one is fully accessible.

All the townhouses are designed to be ‘passive’, meaning they’ll self-regulate their temperature to be warm in winter and cool in summer, and create cost savings for tenants.

The Araheke initiative was first mooted in 2017 when the previous one-bedroom flats on the site were found to be earthquake prone and tenants were re-homed to other safe properties within City Housing. Work on the nine new townhouses started nearly two years ago.

Council’s City Housing staff will match homes with families who will move in later this month.

