Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hamilton Couple Claims $10.5 Million Powerball Prize

Friday, 3 March 2023, 2:23 pm
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

New Zealand’s newest Powerball multi-millionaires have finally claimed the $10.5 million Powerball prize – a week after winning the life-changing amount.

The Hamilton couple, who wish to remain anonymous, had no idea they were the lucky winners.

“I didn’t think to check until Tuesday night,” said the woman. “Sometimes it takes me weeks to check my tickets – so one week was actually quite quick for me!”

“After logging in to MyLotto and checking, I saw I’d won a Major Prize. But I thought, ‘No way.’”

The woman showed her partner, who also didn’t believe it.

“It never crossed our minds that this could happen to us,” the woman said.

“I closed the app and opened it again – but the message was still there! We weren’t jumping up and down. We were just in total shock.”

After a sleepless night, the couple called Lotto NZ the following day to confirm they were the winners.

“I said to the woman on the phone, ‘I think I won $10.5 million,” the woman laughed.

The rest of the day passed in a daze for the couple as they started to comprehend their new reality.

“It was strange going to work and acting like everything was normal,” the woman said. “We haven’t quite grasped the enormity of it yet.”

The couple plan to use the winnings to pay off their mortgage and look after their parents, as well as help several charities.

“We’re not flashy people. Mainly we want to give back to those who have helped us over the years.”

Notes for editors:

  • The winning $10.5 million Powerball First Division ticket was sold on MyLotto to a couple from Hamilton for the draw on Wednesday 22 February.
  • The winners would like to remain anonymous and do not wish to provide any further comment at this stage.
  • This is the fourth Powerball First Division winner of 2023.
  • The $10.5 million Powerball prize is made up of $10 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.


Powerball wins in 2023

  Date  Prize  Store  Location  
 18 January  $23.5 million  Countdown Quay St  Auckland 
2 21 January $4.3 million MyLotto Auckland 
3 4 February $8.5 million MyLotto Auckland 
4 22 February $10.5 million MyLotto Hamilton 

© Scoop Media

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Lotto New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Sacking Of Rob Campbell


Unfortunately, truth was not a defence available to Rob Campbell. He will now be replaced as chair of Te Whatu Ora, the organisation set up to run the public health system after the scrapping of the 19 district health boards. The claims that the government has over-reacted to a private social media post are already being made. Public health veterans like Ian Powell, former head of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists has argued that the sacking was not only unjustified, but unfortunate... More>>


 
 



Government: National States Of Emergency End For Some Regions

The Government has ended the states of national emergency declared on 14 February over the Northland, Auckland, and Waikato... More>>

Government: Statement From Environment Minister On EPA Board Chair
Environment Minister David Parker has today removed Rob Campbell from his role as chair and board member of the Environmental Protection Authority... More>>


National: Kiwis Drowning In Debt
Labour’s mismanagement of the economy is leaving more Kiwis drowning in debt, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Greens: Back School Strike Demands

The Green Party backs the demands of the School Strike for Climate.
“Quite frankly, we are running out of time and I am running out of patience. We need urgent action,” says Green Party Co-leader, James Shaw... More>>

IPCA: Parliament Protest Review Update
The Independent Police Conduct Authority’s inquiry into the Police operations during the protest at, and occupation of Parliament grounds in February - March 2022 is drawing to a close... More>>


Government: 2023 Census Collection Extended For Areas Impacted By Cyclone Gabrielle
The 2023 Census will be extended for areas impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle while the rest of the country should complete the census by 7 March as planned, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 