Hamilton Couple Claims $10.5 Million Powerball Prize

New Zealand’s newest Powerball multi-millionaires have finally claimed the $10.5 million Powerball prize – a week after winning the life-changing amount.

The Hamilton couple, who wish to remain anonymous, had no idea they were the lucky winners.

“I didn’t think to check until Tuesday night,” said the woman. “Sometimes it takes me weeks to check my tickets – so one week was actually quite quick for me!”

“After logging in to MyLotto and checking, I saw I’d won a Major Prize. But I thought, ‘No way.’”

The woman showed her partner, who also didn’t believe it.

“It never crossed our minds that this could happen to us,” the woman said.

“I closed the app and opened it again – but the message was still there! We weren’t jumping up and down. We were just in total shock.”

After a sleepless night, the couple called Lotto NZ the following day to confirm they were the winners.

“I said to the woman on the phone, ‘I think I won $10.5 million,” the woman laughed.

The rest of the day passed in a daze for the couple as they started to comprehend their new reality.

“It was strange going to work and acting like everything was normal,” the woman said. “We haven’t quite grasped the enormity of it yet.”

The couple plan to use the winnings to pay off their mortgage and look after their parents, as well as help several charities.

“We’re not flashy people. Mainly we want to give back to those who have helped us over the years.”

Notes for editors:

The winning $10.5 million Powerball First Division ticket was sold on MyLotto to a couple from Hamilton for the draw on Wednesday 22 February.

The winners would like to remain anonymous and do not wish to provide any further comment at this stage.

This is the fourth Powerball First Division winner of 2023.

The $10.5 million Powerball prize is made up of $10 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.



Powerball wins in 2023

Date Prize Store Location 1 18 January $23.5 million Countdown Quay St Auckland 2 21 January $4.3 million MyLotto Auckland 3 4 February $8.5 million MyLotto Auckland 4 22 February $10.5 million MyLotto Hamilton

