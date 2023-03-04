Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Yoorrook Hearings: First Peoples To Share Stories Of Injustice Within The Criminal Justice System

Saturday, 4 March 2023, 8:43 pm
Press Release: Yoorrook Justice Commission

On Monday, the Yoorrook Justice Commission hearings will shift focus from the child protection system to injustices experienced by First Peoples in Victoria’s justice system.

Across the two-week hearing block, about 20 First Peoples witnesses will give evidence including those who have experienced systemic injustice themselves, individuals speaking on behalf of family, experts and community leaders.

Witnesses are expected to give evidence about the push to reform Victoria’s bail laws to stop people being unnecessarily imprisoned in pre-trial detention, Victoria’s low age of criminal responsibility, and police accountability and oversight.

The witness schedule can be found here.

Chair of the Yoorrook Justice Commission, Professor Eleanor Bourke said:

“It is no secret that First Peoples are significantly over-represented in both the criminal justice and child protection systems. These hearings are about listening to First Peoples tell their story of these systems in their own words.

“Every witness and every story add to the body of evidence gathered by Yoorrook to make recommendations for change. Every voice is important, and I thank all the witnesses who have given evidence and those who are still to come.

“Next week we will hear from First Peoples speaking about their experiences of injustice within Victoria’s prisons, watch houses and the justice system more broadly. This will be supported by expert witnesses who work in the system and have a deep understanding of what needs to change fix the system for our people.

“Since the December hearings, the Government has made promising announcements including changes to public drunkenness laws, bail laws and reform of the child protection system. We will wait to see how these proposed changes are enacted and the extent to which they address the injustices and flaws in the system identified by witnesses.”

Yoorrook will hold a further round of hearings focused on the child protection and criminal justice systems from March 21 to 31, with representatives from the Victorian Government set to give evidence.

All Victorian First Peoples – or First Peoples who experienced a systemic injustice within Victoria – can continue to tell their truth about any ongoing or historic injustice by making a submission through Yoorrook’s online submission portal.

First Peoples are encouraged to make submissions in any form they wish, including audio or video recorded submissions, artwork, or recordings of song or dance in addition to written submissions.

Free, confidential, and safe social and emotional wellbeing support and legal advice is available for all First Peoples wishing to tell their truth to Yoorrook.

© Scoop Media

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Yoorrook Justice Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Sacking Of Rob Campbell


Unfortunately, truth was not a defence available to Rob Campbell. He will now be replaced as chair of Te Whatu Ora, the organisation set up to run the public health system after the scrapping of the 19 district health boards. The claims that the government has over-reacted to a private social media post are already being made. Public health veterans like Ian Powell, former head of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists has argued that the sacking was not only unjustified, but unfortunate... More>>


 
 



Government: National States Of Emergency End For Some Regions

The Government has ended the states of national emergency declared on 14 February over the Northland, Auckland, and Waikato... More>>

Government: Statement From Environment Minister On EPA Board Chair
Environment Minister David Parker has today removed Rob Campbell from his role as chair and board member of the Environmental Protection Authority... More>>


National: Kiwis Drowning In Debt
Labour’s mismanagement of the economy is leaving more Kiwis drowning in debt, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Greens: Back School Strike Demands

The Green Party backs the demands of the School Strike for Climate.
“Quite frankly, we are running out of time and I am running out of patience. We need urgent action,” says Green Party Co-leader, James Shaw... More>>

IPCA: Parliament Protest Review Update
The Independent Police Conduct Authority’s inquiry into the Police operations during the protest at, and occupation of Parliament grounds in February - March 2022 is drawing to a close... More>>


Government: 2023 Census Collection Extended For Areas Impacted By Cyclone Gabrielle
The 2023 Census will be extended for areas impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle while the rest of the country should complete the census by 7 March as planned, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 