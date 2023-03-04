Wanaka Death Referred To Coroner
A 58-year-old man has died at an event at Glendhu Bay, Wanaka.
Police were notified about 9.30am, and part of Motatapu Rd was closed for a short period of time.
The death has been referred to the Coroner.
