Palmerston North Police impound five cars overnight

Police impounded five cars last night and made two arrests in relation to Operation Purple which focused on disrupting anti-social road user behaviour in Palmerston North.

The vehicles were impounded for either fleeing from police or for sustained loss of traction (doing burnouts).

About 100 infringements were also issued to drivers for a range of licensing and driving offences and vehicle-related defects.

About 400 cars, most with multiple occupants, gathered in and near a car park on Main Street, Palmerston North from about 10.30pm.

Police operated a number of checkpoints at the entries and exits of the car park, stopping and speaking to the driver and occupants of every vehicle.

Manawatū Area Commander Inspector Ross Grantham says the strong Police presence put a dampener on the evening, with the majority of the cars dispersing by around midnight.

Some cars moved on to the Settlers Line/Railway Road area and were observed by Police doing burnouts on the road. These cars were stopped and impounded.

One car attempted to flee from Police when signalled to stop, it was quickly spiked and the driver lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a ditch. The two occupants did not report any injuries and were quickly arrested by Police.

The driver of the vehicle has been charged with failing to stop and is due to appear in the Palmerston North District Court on 16 March.

Inspector Ross Grantham says: “I am extremely impressed with the officers involved in the operation for the professionalism they displayed in sometimes testing circumstances.

“The number of vehicles impounded is a great result, and we are pleased that we were able to successfully disrupt and monitor the gathering last night.

“We hope this result provides some reassurance to the community that we are working hard to keep our roads safe and free from anti-social road users.

“We will continue to maintain a presence at these types of gatherings and will work hard to disrupt and deter anti-social road user behaviour in our region.”

© Scoop Media



