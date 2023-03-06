Food Depot Opens To Relieve Food Poverty

A new community food hub aiming to help relieve pressure from foodbanks sets to open in New Plymouth mid March.

On The House food rescue is expanding its services to support community groups in a more formal way through its new community food hub in Waiwhakaiho.

“Aotearoa has an inequity crisis unfolding where the most marginalised and vulnerable people within our communities are being hurt by recession, inflation and climate change impacts,” On The House General Manager Terry Hancock says.

“Having a hub means On The House can divert more food from landfill and into community groups, including foodbanks who are under unprecedented demand.”

The new food hub will house the infrastructure where On The House volunteers can collect, sort, store and distribute kai to community groups. It will also offer an office space for On The House staff.

Hancock says the non-profit has been working on “meaningful ways to better assist existing food charities” and believes its food hub will be able to supply tonnes more food to the community.

On The House is Taranaki’s dedicated food rescue and redistribution organisation which started in November 2017 first collecting leftover muffins, salads and sandwiches from New Plymouth cafes.

Last year, On The House rescued over 75,000kgs of surplus kai from landfill. Of this 66,000kgs was distributed to more than 8,500 customers and their families via bi-weekly popup free stores held in local city halls.

A further 9,000kgs was distributed on a piecemeal basis to community groups to support what they do.

“The hub will allow us to collect even more food to redistribute exclusively to community groups, such as foodbanks,” Hancock says.

Food charities interested in receiving surplus food from the new hub are encouraged to contact On The House through its website.

This year approximately 1 million Kiwis – 20% of the population – and 20% of Kiwi children are believed to be food insecure.

“Food rescue is vital to mitigate against a wasteful food system while creating positive cultural, social and environmental benefits,” On The House Board Chair Emily Hilton says.

“For every 1kg of food rescued at least 2.6kgs of carbon emissions are saved. And for every $1 spent on food rescue, there is a social return on investment of at least $4.50.”

Hilton says the non-profit would not have achieved this next step without the support of its sponsors, including Todd Energy, OMV, Methanex, Countdown, New Plymouth District Council, TOI Foundation, and

Ministry of Social Development.

On The House will continue to operate its twice weekly free food stores to the public. They operate 5-6pm Mondays at 24 Lawry Street, St James Presbyterian Church, and 5-6pm Thursdays at 10 Henui Street, Holy Trinity Church.

© Scoop Media



