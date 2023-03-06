Police Seek Victim And Witnesses - Mataura Assault

Police are making enquiries into an alleged assault at Queens Garden in Mataura yesterday (Sunday 5 March).

Police received calls from several members of the public at around 3.30pm, reporting that a man was being assaulted by two others in the park.

When police arrived, the victim and the alleged offenders had already left the area.

Police would like to identify and speak to the victim in this matter, and ask that he gets in touch with us.

We would also like to hear from any witnesses who have not yet been in touch with us.

If you can help, please get in touch via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Please reference file number 230305/4946.

