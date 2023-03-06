Police Seek Victim And Witnesses - Mataura Assault
Monday, 6 March 2023, 4:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are making enquiries into an alleged assault at
Queens Garden in Mataura yesterday (Sunday 5
March).
Police received calls from several members of
the public at around 3.30pm, reporting that a man was being
assaulted by two others in the park.
When police
arrived, the victim and the alleged offenders had already
left the area.
Police would like to identify and speak
to the victim in this matter, and ask that he gets in touch
with us.
We would also like to hear from any witnesses
who have not yet been in touch with us.
If you can
help, please get in touch via our 105 phone service or
online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105,
using Update My Report. Please reference file number
230305/4946.
© Scoop Media
Support Independent Journalism
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a Member
Find out more
Down the years, centre-right parties have always found male voters to be receptive to a mix of hard-line economic politics and harsh stances on welfare. But women voters? Not so much. Therefore, with a possible National/ACT government now bidding to be one of the most extreme right wing governments in living memory, it was not surprising that Christopher Luxon’s big speech yesterday featured an early childcare tax rebate pitched at women voters... More>>