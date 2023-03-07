Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Cholmondeley Children's Centre Celebrates 98 Years Of Supporting Canterbury Families

Tuesday, 7 March 2023, 10:27 am
Press Release: Cholmondeley Children's Centre

Cholmondeley Children's Centre has been a beacon of hope for whānau in need in the Christchurch community for almost a century. Founded in 1925 by Hugh Heber Cholmondeley, the centre has continuously adapted to meet the changing needs of whānau by providing a range of services to help tamariki and their caregivers navigate complex issues.

Reflecting on the past year, General Manager Toni Tinirau acknowledges the unprecedented demand for Cholmondeley's services due to the current economic situation. "For the past year, our services have been in very high demand, and we have seen a huge increase in new referrals – including many whānau we haven’t seen before, as the economic situation continues to impact relentlessly," says Toni. The pandemic and resulting economic downturn have hit many whānau hard, and Cholmondeley has been there to provide a vital lifeline of support.

Despite the challenges, the centre has continued to provide 24/7 respite care to tamariki that provides them new experiences, friendships and opportunities to thrive. Due to the needs of whānau Cholmondeley has developed innovative new services to meet the evolving needs of the community. Cholmondeley recently welcomed a Family & Child Psychologist to its team, providing short-term interventions and in-home parenting coaching to support whānau in crisis. The centre has also introduced a Whānau Ora Navigator, working with Māori whānau to achieve their aspirations, and a Refocus Team of youth workers and social workers to provide long-term support to young people and their whānau out in the community.

"Our focus is always supporting whānau to navigate the challenges they face, and provide them with the tools they need to create a brighter future, but more importantly, to be the advocate and cheerleader for whānau and young people” says Toni. Cholmondeley understands that whānau experiencing crisis need a range of flexible support services to help them overcome difficult times, and the centre is committed to providing those services along with advocating to other agencies to ensure the right skills are up the drive.

Cholmondeley relies on the generosity of the community to fund its services, which include accommodation, support, and education programs for children and their families. With a need for $2.7 million in revenue each year, most of which comes from community donations and fundraising, the centre needs the continued support of the community to keep its services running.

"As Cholmondeley looks ahead to its centenary in two years' time, we remain committed to supporting whānau through the challenges they face," says Toni. "With the support of the community, we look forward to continuing to do so for another 98 years and beyond."

