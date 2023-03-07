Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

600 Volunteers Come Together For A Morning Of Volunteering In The Red Zone At The UC SVA Big Give | Ratonga Tuao

Tuesday, 7 March 2023, 1:08 pm
Press Release: Student Volunteer Army

On Saturday 4th March hundreds of volunteers from the University of Canterbury (UC) and Lincoln University picked up their spades and wheelbarrows to join forces for a morning of volunteering in the Red Zone. Volunteers worked to weed and mulch around the 20,000 native trees planted last winter at Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor 5, Dallington Landing in the Red Zone. This process is known as ‘releasing’ and ensures that these native plants will survive to maturity.

This massive effort will help Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor 5/Dallington Landing to develop into a ‘Forests of Peace and Remembrance’. The Rotary Forests of Peace and Remembrance project is a partnership between Rotary, Council and Conservation Volunteers New Zealand and local volunteers. It is an initiative with the kaupapa of supporting communities to create native ecosystems to help battle climate change and support a pest-free New Zealand.

Around 600 volunteers braved the light rain to sign in at the UC campus, enjoy a hot drink provided by UC CoffeeSoc and bus out to the site. Christchurch City Council members, rangers and SVA executive members then led the enthusiastic volunteers on a “search and rescue” mission to release native plants among the overgrown grass and weeds. The Council was grateful for the work completed by the student volunteers.

“It was wonderful to see so many people putting in the hard work at Dallington Landing and providing some much needed maintenance to native plantings. A huge thank you to everyone who made this event possible, especially the volunteers who were so energetic and positive - together we made the Red Zone a more vibrant and enjoyable space” says UC SVA president Gareth Harcombe.

After putting in some amazing mahi from 9am to 12pm, volunteers returned to the central “Hub Space”. Here they were treated to a well-earned Red Bull and a hot bbq lunch courtesy of Hellers and New World Ilam. Live music performances from local Christchurch music act Ready Salted Band and current UC student Tusekah also proved to be a huge hit. Meanwhile the UC Ultimate Club and UC Rec Centre provided sports activities for those volunteers still with energy to burn.

The Big Give 2023 was a wonderful day out and a chance for student volunteers to connect and work together towards one common goal.

The Student Volunteer Army would like to thank its naming sponsor the University of Canterbury for all the support. The University of Canterbury Students Association (UCSA) was also central to providing equipment and tech support at the Hub Space.

© Scoop Media

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Student Volunteer Army on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Childcare As An Election Bribe


Down the years, centre-right parties have always found male voters to be receptive to a mix of hard-line economic politics and harsh stances on welfare. But women voters? Not so much. Therefore, with a possible National/ACT government now bidding to be one of the most extreme right wing governments in living memory, it was not surprising that Christopher Luxon’s big speech yesterday featured an early childcare tax rebate pitched at women voters... More>>


 
 

National: SPEECH - Christopher Luxon, State of the Nation
Kia ora tatou, good morning, and welcome everyone. Thank you so much for being here on a Sunday morning. Before I start, I do want to acknowledge what an extraordinary beginning New Zealand has had to 2023... More>>

ALSO:



Government: National States Of Emergency End For Some Regions

The Government has ended the states of national emergency declared on 14 February over the Northland, Auckland, and Waikato... More>>

Government: Statement From Environment Minister On EPA Board Chair
Environment Minister David Parker has today removed Rob Campbell from his role as chair and board member of the Environmental Protection Authority... More>>

Government: A Win For Our Oceans: Aotearoa New Zealand Welcomes The Conclusion Of A New Global Treaty For Ocean Biodiversity
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta, has welcomed a new global treaty to protect and restore high seas biodiversity... More>>

Greens: Back School Strike Demands

The Green Party backs the demands of the School Strike for Climate.
“Quite frankly, we are running out of time and I am running out of patience. We need urgent action,” says Green Party Co-leader, James Shaw... More>>

IPCA: Parliament Protest Review Update
The Independent Police Conduct Authority’s inquiry into the Police operations during the protest at, and occupation of Parliament grounds in February - March 2022 is drawing to a close... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 