Road closure, Northland, Wellington
Tuesday, 7 March 2023, 7:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have closed Glenmore Street near the Karori tunnel
in Northland, Wellington while they attend an
incident.
Diversions are in place and motorists are
asked to avoid the area.
Police thank motorists for
their
patience.
