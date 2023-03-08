Southern Motorway Closed Northbound Following Truck Fire

Police spokesperson:

At around 3am this morning, Police were advised by Fire and Emergency New

Zealand of a truck fire on the shoulder of the Southern Motorway, northbound

just past the Papakura on-ramp.

The truck was carrying highly flammable gas in cannisters and these have

exploded over all of the north bound lanes and into the bush on the side of

the road.

The motorway is blocked but thankfully, no one was injured.

Around 15 homes were evacuated as a precaution but have since been allowed to

return home.

The Southern Motorway remains closed northbound and is not expected to open

for some time. There is a significant amount of debris to clean up off the

road and the fire is still burning out.

There are diversions in place but as commuters will understand, this is going

to cause significant delays and we would strongly advise people to avoid

travelling this morning if they don’t need to.

© Scoop Media

