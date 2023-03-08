Update - Uncontactable People Now Accounted For

The number of people recorded with Police as uncontactable following Cyclone Gabrielle is now officially at zero with all those previously listed now accounted for.

Hundreds of staff across the country worked tirelessly to contact and locate more than 6000 people previously on the list.

The vast majority of those listed were from the Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti areas.

While reaching this milestone is a noteworthy achievement, Police also remember those families who are grieving for the loss of loved ones during this event.

Our condolences go out to those affected.

A total of 11 people died in circumstances related to Cyclone Gabrielle; nine of those were from the Eastern district, and two were from Waitematā.

Police are still investigating the case of local man Joseph Ahuriri who is still missing.

We are still appealing for anyone with information on Joseph's whereabouts to contact Police immediately.

Joseph was last seen on CCTV on the morning of 14 February in Havelock North, heading south.

He was driving a white Toyota Hilux, registration DZH116.

Police, along with his whanau, want to know where he is and that he is safe.

Anyone with information that may help Police is asked to contact Police on 105, or via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’ and quote file number 230225/2804.

We would like to thank the community for their patience while Police worked through the list of uncontactable people and made enquiries to ensure they were safe.

