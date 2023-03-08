Trio Apprehended After Hamilton Incident

Three people have been apprehended following a fleeing driver incident in Hamilton central this afternoon.

The incident began about 2.45pm, following a report of suspicious activity.

Enquiries led Police to a vehicle of interest, which failed to stop when signalled. Police did not pursue, and instead tracked the vehicle using the Eagle helicopter.

The manner of driving caused Police to have serious concerns for public safety, and officers used lights and sirens to alert oncoming motorists and pedestrians. At several points, the vehicle of interest was observed travelling on the wrong side of the road, or along footpaths. A car being driven by another motorist was also damaged.

Police successfully spiked the vehicle, which continued driving before being stopped by Police on Anglesea Street about 3.15pm.

Three people were taken into custody without incident and enquiries are continuing.

