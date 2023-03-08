Delays, Transmission Gully, Wellington - Wellington
Wednesday, 8 March 2023, 9:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Motorists are advised to expect delays northbound onto
Transmission Gully following a vehicle
collision.
Emergency services are attending a
multiple-car collision on the Johnsonville Porirua section
of SH1 just south of Transmission Gully.
There are no
injuries, but motorists are advised to delay travel north if
possible while the scene is
cleared.
