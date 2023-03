Delays, Transmission Gully, Wellington - Wellington

A Parliamentary Select Committee Inquiry should be conducted into retail banking regulation and competition, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says. “I have today written to members of the Finance and Expenditure Select Committee asking that we open a short, sharp inquiry... More>>



Hon Dame Tariana Turia: On The Passing Of Georgina Beyer

Dame Tariana Turia has spoken this afternoon of her sadness in losing a dear friend, Georgina Beyer. "When I think of Georgie, I think of passion; of principle and of integrity...



National: SPEECH - Christopher Luxon, State of the Nation

Kia ora tatou, good morning, and welcome everyone. Thank you so much for being here on a Sunday morning. Before I start, I do want to acknowledge what an extraordinary beginning New Zealand has had to 2023...



ALSO: