Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Good Progress On Restoring Flood Infrastructure

Thursday, 9 March 2023, 2:35 pm
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council crews are making good progress in restoring vital flood infrastructure, and have restored most pump stations along drainage systems.

Regional Council Asset Management Group Manager Chris Dolley says staff have been working long hours to restore pump stations, stop banks and rainfall monitoring.

“All pump stations are up and running, with the exception of Brookfields in Meeanee, which is being repaired.”

The council is using a fleet of 40 diesel pumps to supplement pumping and pumping out pooled water in flood affected areas, including the Awatoto supplementing Mission pump station, Awatoto via Maraenui Golf Course, Waiohiki Links Road and Pakowhai.

“We are also pumping out Makara Dam, which is a flood detention dam and normally empty,” says Mr Dolley.

The Council has restored 99 percent of the instruments used for rainfall and river monitoring, and the team is now focusing on permanent replacements where a temporary system has been put in place.

Today, staff are installing water level gauges in the Wairoa district.

A secondary radar and communication system is being installed in the Esk valley at Waipunga bridge this week to improve river level information.

A crew of 160 people have completed rapid repairs to three breached stopbanks are complete, with others well-underway, says Mr Dolley.

Temporary protection in the form of bunding (banks of gravel) has been put in place at most sites and further protection is being added this week in the form of waterproof plastic wrapping.

“Permanent repairs will take some months, but we are working as quickly as possible on these temporary fixes to ensure our flood protection network is restored.”

Stopbank breaches occured in over 30 places, mostly on the Tūtaekurī and Ngaruroro Rivers between Napier and Hastings, and five on the Waipawa River in Central Hawke’s Bay. In some cases, stopbanks were breached by the force of water, while in other areas stopbanks were over-topped.

Repairs have been completed on three stopbanks - the Maraenui Golf Course, Allen Road and Taradale. Eleven other priority stopbank rebuild sites are well underway, and two of these should be completed by next week. Other breaches are in the planning and preparation stages and will be progressively completed in the next few months.

“Obtaining suitable material for the priority stopbank repairs continues to be the highest priority, and we will aim to make permanent repairs where we can.”

The Regional Council has sampled potential borrow sites for rebuild soil material, and have staff deployed across sites needing repair. Each of the 21 repair sites have a dedicated pod of self-contained work staff to ensure repairs are done promptly and effectively, and these crews are making use of information from previous planning for stopbank upgrades

“The arrival of Environment Southland engineering staff soon will be of great assistance and help us make steady progress towards getting our flood protection to a high level of service ahead of winter,” says Mr Dolley.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hawkes Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Using The Trade Weapon Against China


Yikes. First Rob Campbell, now Steve Maharey. It seems we are going to fire – or expect public self-flagellation –from every chair of a Crown agency that ever dares to express a “political” opinion about a serious policy matter. What does that say about the maturity of our public discourse? IMO, it is an insult to the public to suggest that we would be shocked – shocked! - and lose our faith in public institutions if we read somewhere that Steve Maharey says he doesn’t think much of the National Party’s track record of positive innovation... More>>


 
 

National: Seeks SC Inquiry Into Bank Competition
A Parliamentary Select Committee Inquiry should be conducted into retail banking regulation and competition, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says. “I have today written to members of the Finance and Expenditure Select Committee asking that we open a short, sharp inquiry... More>>


Hon Dame Tariana Turia: On The Passing Of Georgina Beyer
Dame Tariana Turia has spoken this afternoon of her sadness in losing a dear friend, Georgina Beyer. “When I think of Georgie, I think of passion; of principle and of integrity... More>>


National: SPEECH - Christopher Luxon, State of the Nation
Kia ora tatou, good morning, and welcome everyone. Thank you so much for being here on a Sunday morning. Before I start, I do want to acknowledge what an extraordinary beginning New Zealand has had to 2023... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Impacts Of Extreme Weather Yet To Show In Govt Accounts
The Government’s sound financial management means New Zealand is well placed to support families and businesses dealing with cost of living pressures and extreme weather events... More>>

Government: A Win For Our Oceans: Aotearoa New Zealand Welcomes The Conclusion Of A New Global Treaty For Ocean Biodiversity
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta, has welcomed a new global treaty to protect and restore high seas biodiversity... More>>

Greens: Back School Strike Demands

The Green Party backs the demands of the School Strike for Climate.
“Quite frankly, we are running out of time and I am running out of patience. We need urgent action,” says Green Party Co-leader, James Shaw... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 