Lake St, Invercargill Fire Update

Fire and Emergency will continue work this morning to fully extinguish the fire at a palm kernel storage facility in Lake St, Invercargill.

The fire is largely contained, however hotspots remain in the palm kernel inside the building.

Two crews remain on site to dampen down the hotspots. At the fire's peak last night, nine trucks and a Command Unit were on the scene to fight the fire.

Fire and Emergency will work with the building owner to bring in heavy machinery this morning to start safely clearing the palm kernel.

State Highway 1 has been re-opened to traffic.

