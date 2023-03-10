Lake St, Invercargill Fire Update
Friday, 10 March 2023, 6:24 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Fire and Emergency will continue work this morning to
fully extinguish the fire at a palm kernel storage facility
in Lake St, Invercargill.
The fire is largely
contained, however hotspots remain in the palm kernel inside
the building.
Two crews remain on site to dampen down
the hotspots. At the fire's peak last night, nine trucks and
a Command Unit were on the scene to fight the
fire.
Fire and Emergency will work with the building
owner to bring in heavy machinery this morning to start
safely clearing the palm kernel.
State Highway 1 has
been re-opened to
traffic.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more
Yikes. First Rob Campbell, now Steve Maharey. It seems we are going to fire – or expect public self-flagellation –from every chair of a Crown agency that ever dares to express a “political” opinion about a serious policy matter. What does that say about the maturity of our public discourse? IMO, it is an insult to the public to suggest that we would be shocked – shocked! - and lose our faith in public institutions if we read somewhere that Steve Maharey says he doesn’t think much of the National Party’s track record of positive innovation... More>>