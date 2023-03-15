Auckland Council Can Address Funding Gap Without Cutting Services, Selling Assets - New Anti-Budget Group

A new group formed to oppose the Wayne Brown-led Auckland Council’s proposed budget has released an alternative budget demonstrating that Council funding gaps can be met without gutting community services or selling off Auckland airport.

The group, A Better Budget for Auckland, has proposed that the Council maintains its proposed rates package but also maintains the Water Quality and Natural Environment Targeted Rates that had been paused in the Council’s proposed budget, and extends borrowing to fill the gap.

“Our communities are already grappling with the impacts of climate change and the important steps we took to look after each other during the early years of COVID-19. So many of us love this place and don’t want to see Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland suffer because of knee-jerk, poorly considered budget proposals,” says India Logan-Riley, campaigner and member of A Better Budget for Auckland.

They add: “We want to see vibrant spaces, strong communities, and a connected city - and we need public resources to achieve this.”

Logan-Riley says: “Our plan shows a better budget is possible, which gets Auckland Council back on track without gutting community services or selling off the airport.”

The group’s alternative budget document challenges whether Auckland Council faces a debt crisis, pointing out that there is significant headroom between existing debt and the debt ceiling.

A Better Budget for Auckland’s alternative slams the proposed sale of 18% of shares in Auckland airport, saying it “does not add up”, and doesn’t consider the airport’s landholding.

The group also notes that the Council could run a budget deficit under the law, and has a range of other options not properly considered in the Council’s existing budget, including new targeted rates and further central government support.

The group is launching its ‘Better Budget’ at an online public meeting on Thursday 16 March at 6pm, with speakers including economist Craig Renney, community development expert Cissy Rock, and campaigner India Logan-Riley. Submissions on the proposed budget close on 28 March.

