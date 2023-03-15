Marlborough Community Events Contractors Announced

Contracts to deliver some of the region’s popular, long-standing events including the Southern Jam Youth Jazz Festival, Blenheim Christmas Parade, New Year’s Eve celebrations in Picton and the Blenheim Summer Market have been awarded to a local provider.

Council’s Regional Events Advisor Samantha Young said the appointment of Pure Events Marlborough to deliver these events is a great result for our community.

“It’s wonderful to see these much loved events back up and running following a long period of uncertainty due to the impacts of Covid-19.”

“For 23 years Marlborough 4 Fun was contracted by Council to deliver seven community events each year,” Ms Young said. “However, the end of Marlborough 4 Fun’s contract and the closure of the Trust in 2022 presented an opportunity for Council to review its community events portfolio to determine the events that were important to continue in future,” she said.

Council went through a thorough process in awarding the contracts, calling for Registrations of Interest and full event proposals. “After considering all proposals Council selected Pure Events Marlborough to bring back these much loved events for our community,” Ms Young said.

Council also approved contract funding for the Marlborough Multicultural Centre to deliver the annual Marlborough Multicultural Festival recognising its importance in celebrating our region’s cultural diversity and its alignment with the new Welcoming Communities Programme established by Immigration New Zealand.

Contracts will commence from 1 July 2023 for a term of three years with a further two year renewal subject to satisfactory delivery of the events.

