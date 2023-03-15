Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Environment Canterbury To Continue Close Monitoring Of Odour In Bromley

Wednesday, 15 March 2023, 1:05 pm
Press Release: Environment Canterbury

Environment Canterbury is pleased that Christchurch City Council (CCC) has progressed its procurement process to secure a new site for the organics processing plant (currently known as Living Earth in Bromley).

This follows the 'in principle' decision made by CCC in April 2022 to relocate the facility.

Further details on the update provided to the council yesterday are available on its website.

In summary:

  • CCC staff have undertaken an expression of interest (EOI) procurement process that commenced in August 2022
  • As a result of the EOI, six potential sites and providers have been shortlisted

CCC staff provided the following timeline:

  • Request for Proposal (RFP) process for the six candidates from April-August 2023
  • Evaluation and negotiation complete by the end of October 2023
  • New contract to be awarded in February 2024

A long wait for the Bromley community

General Manager of Regulatory Services, Judith Earl-Goulet, said it's an important milestone that CCC has shortlisted six candidates for the new site, but that there's still a long way to go.

"This is a good step, but this has been a long journey for the community, and it will be a while before the plant is operating on a new site.

“Determining a new suitable site and provider will take time and will present new challenges. For the community, it's a step in the right direction, but they still have a wait on their hands before they will see tangible results.

"We recognise that the Bromley community has been dealing with uncertainty for quite some time now. There's been significant and ongoing community interest in the odour issue in Bromley.

"Frankly, it's taken far too long to get to this point. At least now the community has some certainty that CCC intends to relocate the organics processing plant.

“We will continue to work very closely with CCC as they undertake the rest of their procurement process to find a new site and provider for the organics processing plant.

“Going forward, we hope to see transparency and open communication from CCC – with the community and with Environment Canterbury."

New webpage shares odour monitoring activity with the community

Earl-Goulet wants to reassure the community that our staff will continue to closely monitor and respond to odour reports in Bromley while the organics processing plant continues to operate on its current site.

"We recently published a

new webpage

to demonstrate the odour-monitoring work that we undertake. It shows the latest information, including the number of reports we’ve received and any actions taken."

The community can also

sign up to our email newsletter

to be notified when the data is updated each month.

Ongoing enforcement action

Meanwhile, there is still ongoing enforcement action that Environment Canterbury is undertaking in relation to the odour issue.

Earl-Goulet said Environment Canterbury cannot comment on the nature of this enforcement action at this time. The parties involved are working hard to have further information for the community next week.

"Our key message to the Bromley community is that we will continue to closely monitor the odour reports in Bromley and take compliance action where appropriate."

Visit

ecan.govt.nz/odourmonitoring

to learn more about our odour-monitoring work in Bromley.

As always, we ask the community to report any odour issues to us via

Smelt-it

, or

Snap Send Solve

.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Environment Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Hipkins Cutbacks, And The Major Saudi/Iran Deal


Most days, Chris Hipkins and James Shaw seem a bit like the Seals and Crofts of the centre-left: Earnest, inoffensive, and capable of quite nice harmonies at times. They blow gently through the jasmine in your mind, but you know they’re never going to rock your world. Back in 2020, Labour and the Greens could both make a credible pitch to voters that - once liberated from the shackles of Winston Peters - they might do great things together, especially while National were in such disarray... More>>


 
 



National: Labour Blocks Bank Inquiry
Labour members of Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure Committee have today voted against opening an inquiry into competition and regulatory issues in New Zealand’s retail banking sector, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Government: Freeing Up More Government Bandwidth And Money To Focus On The Cost Of Living
A second tranche of government programmes is being stopped or delayed to allow the Government to focus more time, energy and resources on the bread and butter issues facing New Zealanders, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>



National: Food Prices Increasing At Fastest Rate In 33 Years
Record food prices are crushing Kiwis at the checkout as the cost of living crisis becomes entrenched under Labour, National Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>



Government: New Legislation To Streamline Cyclone Recovery
The Government is introducing the Severe Weather Emergency Legislation Bill to ensure the recovery and rebuild from Cyclone Gabrielle is streamlined and efficient with unnecessary red tape removed... More>>



National: ED Figures Are Worse Than Predicted
Today’s emergency department figures show why the Government has been trying to hide from accountability, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says. “It has been an embarrassing week for the Government... More>>


NZEI: 30,000 Teachers To Strike On 16 March
Around 30,000 primary school teachers and principals, kindergarten teachers and area school teachers and principals have voted to take strike action on Thursday 16 March... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 