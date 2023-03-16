Fatality, Ngaruawhia
Thursday, 16 March 2023, 6:31 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
15 March
Police can confirm that a person has died
following an incident in
Ngaruawahia this evening.
Shortly before 9.30pm Police responded to a report of a
serious assault at a
residential address in Cavan Street,
Ngaruawaia. A person was located
deceased in the
residence.
One person has been taken into custody and
charges are being considered.
Enquiries in to the
circumstances of the incident are underway and
further
information will be released proactively when it
is
available.
