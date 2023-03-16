Fatality, Ngaruawhia

15 March

Police can confirm that a person has died following an incident in

Ngaruawahia this evening.

Shortly before 9.30pm Police responded to a report of a serious assault at a

residential address in Cavan Street, Ngaruawaia. A person was located

deceased in the residence.

One person has been taken into custody and charges are being considered.

Enquiries in to the circumstances of the incident are underway and further

information will be released proactively when it is available.

