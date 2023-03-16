Relief For Property Owners Of Red And Yellow Stickered Homes
Thursday, 16 March 2023, 10:31 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
Payments from the Mayoral Relief Fund will be allocated
over the coming weeks, starting with those who were worst
affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.
Anyone who had a
property red-stickered will receive $10,000 and those with a
yellow-stickered property will receive $2,000.
There
are currently 21 red and 203 yellow stickered properties in
Tairāwhiti.
Mayor Rehette Stoltz says these payments
are a small relief grant to help alleviate the
hardship.
“Over the coming weeks, we will be in
touch with everyone who has been red or yellow stickered so
that we can confirm your bank account details.
“If
you are an affected property owner and haven’t heard from
us over the next week, please get in touch with us by
emailing mayoral.fund@gdc.govt.nz.”
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more
Most days, Chris Hipkins and James Shaw seem a bit like the Seals and Crofts of the centre-left: Earnest, inoffensive, and capable of quite nice harmonies at times. They blow gently through the jasmine in your mind, but you know they’re never going to rock your world. Back in 2020, Labour and the Greens could both make a credible pitch to voters that - once liberated from the shackles of Winston Peters - they might do great things together, especially while National were in such disarray... More>>