Relief For Property Owners Of Red And Yellow Stickered Homes

Payments from the Mayoral Relief Fund will be allocated over the coming weeks, starting with those who were worst affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Anyone who had a property red-stickered will receive $10,000 and those with a yellow-stickered property will receive $2,000.

There are currently 21 red and 203 yellow stickered properties in Tairāwhiti.

Mayor Rehette Stoltz says these payments are a small relief grant to help alleviate the hardship.

“Over the coming weeks, we will be in touch with everyone who has been red or yellow stickered so that we can confirm your bank account details.

“If you are an affected property owner and haven’t heard from us over the next week, please get in touch with us by emailing mayoral.fund@gdc.govt.nz.”

