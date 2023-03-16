Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hamilton’s Economy Holds Up In Challenging Climate

Thursday, 16 March 2023, 7:11 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton’s economy continues to perform well and the supply of quality office space in the central city is on the rise.

A snapshot of the city’s economy was presented to Hamilton City Council’s Economic Development Committee at its inaugural meeting on Thursday (16 March).

Chair Ewan Wilson said despite economic headwinds, the city’s GDP held up in 2022 and the number of people in employment grew.

“Despite talks of a looming recession and high inflation, Hamilton is well placed to weather any adverse headwinds.

“The fundamentals of Hamilton’s economy are strong. We have a diverse economy which is spread across several dynamic sectors.”

A host of reports were presented to the committee, outlining the performance of external agencies and Council-controlled organisations (CCOs) during the six months to December 2022.

Waikato Regional Airport Limited (WRAL) – which is made up of Titanium Park, Hamilton Airport, Hamilton & Waikato Tourism, and the JetPark Hotel – reported a net surplus after tax of $17.7 million.

“WRAL’s strong performance in the face of uncertainties around air travel and tourism, was a great result for Hamilton,” Councillor Wilson said, noting Council’s initial $7 million investment in WRAL was now worth $114 million.

Council holds a 50% shareholding in the WRAL Group.

“My observation of the airport management is they’ve got it right. They’ve got diversification right, they’ve got the day-to-day decision systems working well and, wow, what an impressive six-month profit of some $17 million.”

Hamilton Central Business Association also presented to Thursday’s committee meeting, detailing significant developments underway across the central city.

Spending in the central city increased in the December 2022 quarter, up 27% from the same period in 2021.

The supply of quality central city offices was also on the rise, with A and B grade builds making up about 35% of office space – up from 15% a decade ago.

“I think Hamilton City Council has to pat itself on the back in regard to the quality of office stock,” Councillor Wilson said.

“That’s a direct consequence of Council’s district plan. It’s a by-product of a plan that prioritises quality office space in the central city.”

Looking ahead to the next three years, Council’s economic agenda was focused on enhancing the wellbeing of Hamiltonians.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to engage with businesses to ensure that, not only do we focus on enabling growth in the form of attracting new businesses, but we also focus on supporting businesses that are already here.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Hipkins Cutbacks, And The Major Saudi/Iran Deal


Most days, Chris Hipkins and James Shaw seem a bit like the Seals and Crofts of the centre-left: Earnest, inoffensive, and capable of quite nice harmonies at times. They blow gently through the jasmine in your mind, but you know they’re never going to rock your world. Back in 2020, Labour and the Greens could both make a credible pitch to voters that - once liberated from the shackles of Winston Peters - they might do great things together, especially while National were in such disarray... More>>


 
 


Government: NZ Still Well Placed To Meet Global Challenges
The economy has continued to show its resilience despite today’s GDP figures showing a modest decline in the December quarter, leaving the Government well positioned to help New Zealanders face cost of living pressures in a challenging global environment... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Statement From The Prime Minister On Stuart Nash
This morning I was made aware of a media interview in which Minister Stuart Nash criticised a decision of the Court and said he had contacted the Police Commissioner to suggest the Police appeal the decision... More>>



National: Labour Blocks Bank Inquiry
Labour members of Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure Committee have today voted against opening an inquiry into competition and regulatory issues in New Zealand’s retail banking sector, National’s Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>



Government: Next Steps Developing Clean Energy For NZ
The Government will progress to the next stage of the NZ Battery Project, looking at the viability of pumped hydro as well as an alternative, multi-technology approach as part of the Government’s long term-plan... More>>


Government: New Legislation To Streamline Cyclone Recovery
The Government is introducing the Severe Weather Emergency Legislation Bill to ensure the recovery and rebuild from Cyclone Gabrielle is streamlined and efficient with unnecessary red tape removed... More>>



National: ED Figures Are Worse Than Predicted
Today’s emergency department figures show why the Government has been trying to hide from accountability, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says. “It has been an embarrassing week for the Government... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 