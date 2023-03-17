Further Update On Serious Incident In Henderson

Superintendent Naila Hassan, Waitematā District Commander:

Police can advise that the offender in critical condition following the serious incident in Henderson earlier today has died.

The man had undergone surgery and was in a critical condition at Auckland Hospital where he died this afternoon.

Police have been locating and notifying the man’s next of kin.

As Police advised this afternoon, there are numerous investigations that remain ongoing into the incident.

Those are a Police investigation and a policy, practice, and procedure investigation. As standard procedure both the Independent Police Conduct Authority and WorkSafe have also been notified.

Police will release further details about the man in due course, once all procedures have been completed.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding today’s events. We continue to ask anyone who witnessed any of these incidents, and who has not spoken to Police yet, to call our 105 service quoting file number 230317/3304.

